JuJu Watkins Injury Tanks USC’s Odds to Win March Madness (Every Team’s NCAA Tournament Odds)
The USC women’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 on Monday night, but it came at a price.
Superstar guard JuJu Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the first half of USC’s win over Mississippi State, an injury that will not only sideline her for the rest of this season, but it could keep her out for at least part of the 2025-26 season as well.
A No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans were viewed as one of the top contenders to win it all, especially since they dominated No. 1 overall seed UCLA in the regular season. Now, that is not the case.
USC has dropped to fifth in the odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +2700 (at FanDuel), and it is way behind other top contenders like UConn (the No. 2 seed in USC’s region), South Carolina, UCLA and Texas.
Odds to Win 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament
- UConn: +170
- South Carolina: +190
- UCLA: +650
- Texas: +750
- Notre Dame: +950
- USC: +2700
- Duke: +2700
- LSU: +3500
- Oklahoma: +4000
- TCU: +4000
- NC State: +4500
- Kansas State: +8000
- Tennessee: +12000
- Maryland: +13000
- UNC: +15000
- Ole Miss: +18000
- Michigan State: +50000
This season, Watkins appeared in 33 games for the Trojans and showed once again why she’s one of the best scorers in the country. The sophomore guard averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3.
While the Trojans still had enough firepower – led by star forward Kiki Iriafen – to beat Mississippi State, things will get exponentially harder as the NCAA Tournament progresses.
When it comes to the rest of the field, the Huskies – who are now the favorite to win it all – are likely the biggest beneficiary.
UConn was on a collision course to face USC in the Elite 8, but now it’ll either face a shorthanded Trojans squad or No. 5 Kansas State. That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Huskies as the favorite to win the national championship since they now have one of the easier paths to the Final Four.
USC may be able to overcome the Watkins injury to win in the Sweet 16, but it’s hard to buy this team as a national title contender with its best player on the sidelines. Hopefully, Watkins will be able to make a full recovery to play at some point next season.
