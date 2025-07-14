Junior Caminero Home Run Derby Odds and Prediction: Is Caminero a Dark Horse Contender?
One of the biggest bright spots for the Tampa Bay Rays this season has been Junior Caminero, who has hit 23 home runs so far this season, good for ninth in Major League Baseball.
The strong first half of the season has earned the third baseman a spot in this year's Home Run Derby. It'll be the 22-year-olds first time competing on the Home Run Derby and he's going up against some stiff competition.
He's currently listed sixth on the odds list at +950 at FanDuel, the third highest longest odds available. The good news is there are more options to bet on him than just to win the whole event. Let's take a look.
Junior Caminero Home Run Derby Odds
- To Win: +950
- To Make Semifinals: +142
- First Round Home Runs: 18.5 (Over +100/Under -128)
Junior Caminero Home Run Derby Prediction
I'm surprised the young bat has as long odds as he does. He may not have the public name recognition as some of the other participants, but he has shown some fantastic power in his young career. His bat speed of 78.0 mph is in the 100th percentile of hitters, and he's fifth in the field in slugging percentage this season at .499.
It's also important to note that Tomas Francisco will be pitching to him. He also pitched to Randy Arozarena when he finished runner-up at the competition in 2023.
While I don't think he's going to win the whole thing, I think there's plenty of value on him at +142 to make it to the semifinals. That means he'll just need to finish in the top four of batters through the opening round.
Pick: Make Semifinals +142 via FanDuel
