Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Kansas State started Big 12 play in style, blowing out Arizona in Manhattan on Friday night, and now takes its talent up to Provo, Utah to face an undefeated BYU team.
The Cougars have been blowing through expectations to start the season, covering in all three games behind the big arm of Jake Retzlaff and a havoc-minded defensive line. Will the Cougars be able to give a revamped K-State roster, headlined by dual-threat quarterback Avery Johnson, a run in Provo?
Here’s our betting preview:
Kansas State vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas State: -7.5 (-102)
- BYU: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Kansas State: -265
- BYU: +215
Total: 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas State vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas State Record: 3-0
- BYU Record: 3-0
Kansas State vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
Kansas State
Avery Johnson: The Wildcats have taken the training wheels off of Johnson, letting him run wild in the Arizona game to the tune of 110 yards on 17 carries. While Johnson is a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands, he has failed to pass for more than 200 yards in any of the Wildcats' three wins. Will his inability to pass at a high level catch up with him?
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff has showcased a big arm this season, making 11 big-time throws in three games, per Pro Football Focus. The Cougars have pushed the ball down the field repeatedly this season, and Retzlaff has looked capable. Just two weeks ago, Tulane averaged more than 10 yards per dropback and nearly beat Kansas State as an underdog of more than a touchdown. Can Retzlaff showcase arm talent like Mensah did against a suspect Kansas State defense that is 102nd in EPA/Pass?
Kansas State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
The Cougars are a live underdog on Saturday night in Provo as I’m extremely concerned about this Kansas State team traveling and maintaining a high level of play that it showed against Arizona at home.
K-State was gashed by Tulane in Week 2 and this is a BYU team that has a lot of similarities to the Green Wave at quarterback with both BYU’s Retzlaff and Tulane’s Mensah taking shots down the field and stretching the secondary.
With the threat of the deep pass, with stud wide receiver Chase Roberts catching passes, BYU will be able to test the Wildcats secondary.
Meanwhile, BYU has shown a sturdy front seven that can get in the backfield, racking up 19 tackles for loss in three games. I’m curious if the Cougars can put K-State in obvious passing situations and turn Johnson into a passer out of necessity.
Johnson has made four big-time throws to three turnover-worthy plays this season, per Pro Football Focus, and has completed 50% of his throws of more than 10 yards, making up 33% of his passes.
Johnson isn’t trustworthy yet to lay points on the road, grab the Cougars as underdogs.
PICK: BYU +7.5 (-120)
More CFB Week 4 Betting Articles
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.