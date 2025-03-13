Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal
Kansas escaped its second round matchup against UCF in overtime but turned around on zero days of rest to face Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, who the Jayhawks beat at home last Saturday.
In what should be an extremely competitive affair after Kansas pulled away late to beat Arizona less than a week ago, can the Jayhawks muster enough energy after an intense and up-tempo matchup against UCF on Wednesday night?
Here’s our betting preview for the nightcap in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Kansas vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: +2.5 (-114)
- Arizona: -2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +114
- Arizona: -137
Total: 150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 19-13
- Arizona Record: 22-9
Kansas vs. Arizona Best Player Prop Bets
Kansas
- Zeke Mayo UNDER 13.5 Points (-125)
The South Dakota State transfer has had an up-and-down season with the Jayhawks but is starting to hit his stride down the stretch of the season, combining for 44 points over the last two games, including 20 against Arizona on Saturday.
However, off an overtime game on Wednesday, I’m going to go under on Mayo’s point total. Who made five of his seven three-point shots in both games.
The Wildcats have a stout perimeter defense and are sure to adjust after the big outing on Saturday for Mayo, so I’ll bet on some natural regression.
Arizona
- KJ Lewis UNDER 9.5 Points (-115)
This matchup doesn’t suit Lewis well, who is reliant on his ability to attack transition run-outs and get to the rim, but the Jayhawks are a strong transition denial team in the country while also bolstering a strong rim defense with the likes of Hunter Dickinson and KJ Adams patrolling the rim.
Lewis saw his minutes dip to 24 against Kansas as he scored only three points, and I’m not confident there is a clear role for him to make a big scoring impact.
Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to get behind Kansas in this situation given the team played its four key starters 36 or more minutes on what is an already thin roster.
There is a slight tax to play on Arizona, who is projected as a one point favorite against Kansas, but is laying over a bucket. I still will go that way with the Wildcats, having plenty of ways to turn this game around after losing a close call at Allen Fieldhouse.
In the first meeting last Saturday, the Jayhawks had elite three-point shooting from the likes of Mayo, who made five of his seven threes against a stout Arizona perimeter defense that has an elite perimeter defense.
Further, I wonder if the depth haunts the Jayhawks on the quick against the frenetic pace of Arizona, who can potentially dictate the terms of this one after Kansas had more success in the battle of contrasting styles on Saturday.
I’ll take the small favorite in Kansas City.
PICK: Arizona -2.5 (-106, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
