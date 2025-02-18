Kansas vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Kansas’ streaky play in Big 12 competition continued on Saturday as the team was out-classed by Utah on the road.
The Jayhawks power rating continues to fall amidst shaky results, and it’s a betting underdog against BYU as KU finishes a road trip at altitude with a game in Provo on Tuesday night. The Cougars are trending up in Big 12 play, winning six of the last eight games, including a double digit win at home against Kansas State over the weekend.
Can the Cougs keep it up at home? Here’s our betting preview.
Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: +2.5 (-102)
- BYU: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +125
- BYU: -150
Total: 148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Marriott Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 17-8
- BYU Record: 17-8
Kansas vs. BYU Best Prop Bets
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson Over 16.5 Points (+100)
The veteran big man should enjoy his time in the paint against BYU, who is 12th in two-point field goal percentage allowed this season and 11th in defensive rebounding rate.
Dickinson has been one of the lone consistent threats on the Jayhawks offense this season, but this matchup should suit him particularly well as the Cougars lack of size should lead to a ton of shots for him.
He has a consistent role in Big 12 play, going over this number in half of the conference games, and this matchup should lead to an above average output.
BYU
Egor Demin Over 5.5 Assists (+104)
The future NBA Draft first rounder has seemingly gotten over his freshman wall and has adjusted to his role in the Big 12. The point forward is second in the conference in assist rate, making up for his downturn in scoring with savvy playmaking for others.
The Kansas defense has the fourth highest opponent assist rate allowed in the Big 12 and second lowest turnover rate, so Demin should be able to run the BYU offense and set up chances for the team’s talented shot making group.
Demin has gone over this number in nine of 14 Big 12 games.
Kansas vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
While there is a ton of interest in BYU – and rightfully so given the situational angle pointing towards the Cougars with the Jayhawks on a second straight game at altitude – I’m going to avoid laying the lofty price on the home favorite.
There is a tax that is baked into the market in terms of betting BYU, who is a projected one point underdog against Kansas, according to KenPom. When you factor in some of the travel and Kansas’ Big 12 road splits, you land on this number.
Instead, I’ll go for the under, which is quite high given the state of Kansas’ offense.
The Jayhawks are a meager 74th in effective field goal percentage and get to the free throw line at a bottom 10 rate in the country. While BYU’s defense isn’t elite, the team does rebound at an elite level, which can limit the pedestrian KU offense to one (unsuccessful) trip.
Meanwhile, the Jayhawks have made up for its shaky offense with an elite defense built around Dickinson shutting down the rim and a deep set of wings that can make life difficult for the opponent to score both inside and out. Kansas ranks sixth in effective field goal percentage allowed this season.
I can’t trust Kansas to get it done on the road, but I can trust the team’s defense to keep this competitive. The Jayhawks have gone under in 19 of 25 games this season.
PICK: UNDER 148.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
