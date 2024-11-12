Kansas vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
BYU’s undefeated season continues as the team returns home to face a surging Kansas team in Big 12 play.
The Jayhawks have been playing its best ball of late and must run the table to make a bowl game, losing all but one game by one score. Can Kansas continue its impressive run of form and upset BYU at home?
The Cougars have been able to string together several wins in the final seconds over the season, and the team now finds themselves amid the College Football Playoff discussion.
Can the Cougars navigate another tricky Big 12 opponent?
Here’s our betting preview.
Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: +2.5 (-102)
- BYU: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +116
- BYU: -140
Total: 55.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. BYU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 16th
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue:LaVell Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 9-0
- Kansas Record: 3-6
Kansas vs. BYU Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: The junior quarterback struggled in the team’s road win against Utah, but made big plays late to get the Cougars a road win in a rivalry game. Retzlaff completed a season-low 45% of his passes for only 219 yards while taking three sacks, but will look to show far more at home against Kansas at home.
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels continues to showcase improved decision-making and has this Kansas offense performing similarly to how it did in the prior two seasons. The Jayhawks are top 15 in EPA/Play behind an elite run game that sets up the downfield passing attack. Daniels has an average depth of target north of more than 13 yards this season and will look to stress the BYU defense vertically.
Kansas vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Kansas has been a team that is far better than its 3-6 record states, and BYU has been a team that is far worse than its 9-0 record states.
While BYU deserves credit for winning its first nine games, the team continues to be priced as a small favorite over the rest of the Big 12, an acknowledgment that this team is not that much better than the middle of the pack.
The team will face a surging Jayhawks team that has an elite ground game around running back Devin Neal who sets up the downfield passing attack. The Jayhawks are top 10 in yards per carry on the season and will face a BYU defense that is outside the top 80 in EPA/Rush this season.
I struggle to see BYU getting many stops with Kansas’ ability to move the rock and scheme up explosive pass plays, but the Cougars' offense should be able to push around a lackluster and havoc-dependent Kansas defense that is shaky against the run, outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush.
While this game may be a methodical affair, I see plenty of scoring chances for each team in this one.
Further, both quarterbacks have been prone to suspect decision-making. Daniels has 18 big-time throws to 15 turnover-worthy plays and Retzlaff has 12 BTT and 12 TWP, so the offenses are boom-or-bust. A few short fields can be in line for both offenses in this one, which can help get the scoring up in this one.
Give me the over in this high leverage Big 12 affair.
PICK: OVER 55.5
