Kansas vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Illinois and Kansas meet in a rematch of last year's battle that saw Kansas cement itself as a Power Four contender while the Fighting Illini began a down year in 2023.
Now, the two meet in Champaign on Saturday night with Illinois looking to avenge a loss and looking to be far stronger on offense and keep up with the KU roster. Kansas will look to assuage some concerns about quarterback Jalon Daniels' back, but will the team have the opportunity to do so against a sturdy Illinois defense?
Here's how to bet this non conference showdown.
Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: -5.5 (-120)
- Illinois: +5.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Kansas: -225
- Illinois: +184
Total:
- 55.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Kansas Record: 1-0
- Illinois Record: 1-0
Kansas vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Jalon Daniels: Daniels had an injury-riddled 2023 season, and the Jayhawks did a good job of keeping him fresh in a tune-up against Lindenwood in Week 1. The junior quarterback passed the ball only 15 times and didn’t have a rush. This will be our first look at him after a back injury cut his season short last season. Will Daniels be as dangerous in 2024?
Illinois
Kaden Feagin: The new bell-cow back in the Illinois backfield is a load to handle. At 6’3”, 250 pounds, Feagin showed out in the team’s Week 1 blowout of Eastern Illinois, rushing for 108 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. He’ll face a relatively unimpressive Kansas defensive line that lacks the size to stop the run game, the bottom half of the country in defensive line yards and yards per carry allowed.
Kansas vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Kansas rolled to a home win against Illinois last season with Daniels under center.
The Jayhawks won 34-23 while racking up 539 yards to the Fighting Illini’s 341 yards, but I’m going to back the resurgent home underdog in this one.
Illinois’ offense should be far improved this season with another year of Luke Altmyer under center and the emergence of Feagin as the lead running back. Feagin is a gigantic running back who can overwhelm an undersized Kansas defensive line that lacks the size to close up rushing lanes. The Jayhawks are counting on FCS transfers to fill the void of losing its best pass rusher from a year ago in Austin Booker.
It also helps that Illinois' offense seems more improved in the passing game as well with the emergence of Pat Byrant and Ole Miss transfer Zakhari Franklin.
Further, Illinois’ defense should be far improved relative to last season after replacing now Purdue head coach Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator as well as two pros in the secondary, including top-five pick Devin Witherspoon.
The Illini should be better in the secondary and limit the explosiveness from Kansas’ passing game.
Further, I’m willing to pay to see Daniels show his full health that featured him as a dynamic dual-threat weapon in the unique KU offense, which is replacing Andy Kotelnecki as offensive coordinator.
This is a big number to trust the Jayhawks, who enter with a few more questions than the home underdog.
PICK: Illinois +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.