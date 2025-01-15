Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Iowa State has emerged as the class of the Big 12 thus far, off a thrilling come-from-behind win at Texas Tech in overtime.
The Cyclones can cement its place at the top of the league against conference stalwart Kansas, who is buoyed by an elite defense that has stymied the opposition all season long. The Jayhawks are a veteran bunch who have played one of the toughest schedules in the country, can the team hand Iowa State a rare loss at Hilton Coliseum?
Here’s how to bet on one of the best games of the Big 12 season on Wednesday night.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: +6.5 (-110)
- Iowa State: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kansas: +220
- Iowa State: -275
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hilton Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas Record: 12-3
- Iowa State Record: 14-1
Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: The fifth-year senior continues to be the hub of the KU roster, anchoring the paint whenever he is on the floor. This season, he has provided far more defensive resistance around the rim, upping his block and steal percentage while also crashing the glass more with some added playmaking along the perimeter, but he has seen his overall offensive efficiency drop.
Iowa State
Curtis Jones: The senior guard was huge down the stretch against Texas Tech, finishing with 26 points in the overtime victory, making it five straight games in double figures for the floor-spacing wing. Jones is hitting 39% of his threes this season, his highest since his freshman year when he was a seldom-used reserve, a huge boon to the Iowa State offense.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
The Kansas offense has fallen short of the typical Jayhawks standard, but with that the team has emerged as one of the best defenses in the country. I believe that the team can keep a lid on Iowa State’s fast-paced offense with its ability to limit live ball turnovers, the team ranks 29th in the country in TO%.
However, the Jayhawks offense has struggled to generate quality looks, ultra-reliant on getting inside with a low three-point rate and the 88th highest effective field goal percentage. Against the sturdy and aggressive Iowa State defense that thrives at home, I believe that the Jayhawks try to grind this game to a half-court battle.
These two teams have met six times since TJ Otzelberger took over at Iowa State and built an elite defense and Kansas head coach Bill Self has been willing to oblige as the two teams average 130 points in the meetings, going over this total just once in those games.
While Iowa State’s offense has been elite this season with capable shot-making that hasn’t been part of the roster much, I believe that these two defenses will dominate in a grinding affair as both teams limit live ball turnovers and slow this game down as Kansas looks to quiet down the Iowa State home crowd.
PICK: UNDER 145.5
