Kansas vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
The Border War finally returns after more than a decade, with Kansas and Missouri set to renew hostilities in Columbia.
Both teams are unbeaten, but the Jayhawks’ hot start came against overmatched opponents, while Missouri flexed SEC muscle in a 61–6 rout of Central Arkansas.
What makes this meeting so intriguing is not just the history, but the trajectory: Kansas finally looks competitive again, while Missouri is trying to prove its 2024 defensive pedigree still holds.
Add in the backdrop of Missouri losing Sam Horn and leaning on Beau Pribula, and the tension of this rivalry should be matched by the uncertainty under center.
Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas +6.5 (-106)
- Missouri -6.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Kansas (+188)
- Missouri (-230)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-114)
- Under 50.5 (-106)
Kansas vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas Record: 2-0
- Missouri Record: 1-0
Kansas vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
Beau Pribula, Quarterback – Missouri
We're not sure what exactly to expect from Pribula after Sam Horn’s injury forced him into the spotlight, but dual-threat ability gives Missouri an added dimension. However, against a Kansas defense that led the Big 12 in fewest rushing TDs allowed last year, his reads and decision-making will be tested.
The Jayhawks thrive on forcing quarterbacks into mistakes, and Pribula can’t afford to give them short fields in what’s already expected to be a physical matchup. His ability to extend plays and keep Kansas from pinning its ears back will dictate whether Missouri’s offense maintains balance. With the Tigers’ defense already proven, Pribula doesn’t need to be heroic — he just has to be steady and keep drives alive.
Kansas vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Missouri laying less than a touchdown feels like value given the matchup context. Kansas has thrived on explosive plays in early wins, but penalties and poor third-down efficiency suggest cracks once the competition stiffens. Missouri’s defense returns the bulk of its production from a unit that finished top 20 nationally in both scoring and yardage allowed, and that stability is the kind of edge you want in a rivalry game.
Add in the hostile road environment, and it’s hard to envision Kansas consistently finishing drives against an SEC defense that knows how to squeeze possessions. Even with the uncertainty at quarterback, Missouri’s ground game and defensive consistency should be enough to dictate pace here.
Pick: Missouri -6.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
