Kansas vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Kansas will look to further its claim as one of the top teams in the Big 12 on Wednesday night against an upstart TCU team that is off a stunning win at Baylor on Sunday night.
The Jayhawks broke out of an elongated offensive slump against Kansas State over the weekend, is it onto something moving forward in league play? The team will face a TCU team that may help keep this Jayhawks offense on track.
Let’s break it all down with the odds, key players and our best bet for Wednesday’s matchup.
Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kansas: -6.5 (-104)
- TCU: +6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Kansas: -255
- TCU: +230
Total: 136.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kansas Record: 13-4
- TCU Record: 10-7
Kansas vs. TCU Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: The big man was unstoppable against Kansas State, scoring 25 points with eight rebounds and three assists while shooting 63% from the field. On the season, Dickinson has been one of the few consistent parts of the offense, averaging nearly 16 points with 10 rebounds and more than two assists.
TCU
Ernest Udeh: Udeh had arguably his best game of the season on Sunday, scoring 16 points with 15 rebounds and four blocks against Baylor. Now, he’ll face a veteran big man in Hunter Dickinson, so count on Udeh playing a key role again.
Kansas vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
I think the Kansas offense is a buy-low candidate as the unit seems to be ripe for some positive regression. While the team’s transfer portal additions like Zeke Mayo and A.J. Storr haven't yielded stellar results just yet, the unit is ripe for an uptick in foul generation and three-point shooting.
The Jayhawks are last in the country in free throw rate and are mired in a shooting slump as the team is shooting 28% from beyond the arc in Big 12 play. As the team still looks to find its downhill offense to get to the free throw line, the team should see its shooting turn around closer to what we saw in nonconference, which may not be elite but is about the national average.
Further, the TCU defense is vulnerable on the defensive glass as Kansas can expose this part of the Horned Frogs, third in Big 12 offensive rebounding rate. Bill Self’s team has struggled to score efficiently, but the team has opted to try and win the shot volume battle.
Meanwhile, TCU may be able to do some damage to the KU defense. While the unit is sturdy this season, the team is allowing a high rate of open catch-and-shoot jump shots, which can leave the team ripe for issues against a TCU offense that is third in three-point percentage in the Big 12.
Further, Kansas is holding teams to 26% shooting from beyond the arc in league play, more than four percent below its nonconference marks. The team is an elite defense but is due for a setback.
I’m buying low on each offense and fading each defense, give me the over.
PICK: OVER 136.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.