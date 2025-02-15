Kansas vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
The final game on Saturday's slate featuring a ranked team will tip-off at 10 PM ET when the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Utah Utes.
Kansas has had some mixed results of late, alternating between wins and losses through their last six games. They'd love to break that pattern by posting a second straight win after taking down Colorado on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Utah has dropped two straight games and need to string together some impressive wins if they want hope of making the NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
Kansas vs. Utah Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kansas -7.5 (-105)
- Utah +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kansas -300
- Utah +240
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kansas vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kansas Record: 17-7
- Utah Record: 13-11
Kansas vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson: The Jayhawks' center has one more chance to lead this team to the promise land. He's averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. When he brings his "A" game, the Jayhawks are tough to beat.
Utah
Gabe Madsen: Utah's guard has taken 218 three-point shots this season but he's only cashed in on 32.1% of them. Maybe it would be smart for the Utes to look for a different offensive gameplan or perhaps Madsen should be a bit more smart in his shot selection.
Kansas vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
These two teams are complete opposites when it comes to offensive styles. Utah shoots plenty of three balls while Kansas keeps the majority of its offense to the interior. The interesting thing about this matchup is the fact both team's defensive strengths are their opponents' offensive strengths.
The Jayhawks rank ninth in opponent three-point field goal percentage keeping teams to shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, teams shoot just 46.2% from two-point range against Utah, the 25th-lowest mark amongst all teams.
With that in mind, I think we could see a defensive affair against two teams built to stop exactly what the other does offensively. Let's back the UNDER in this Big 12 showdown.
Pick: UNDER 145.5 (-105 via FanDuel)
