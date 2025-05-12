Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing in Game 4? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Knicks)
New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns injured his finger in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, but he's not listed on the injury report for Game 4 on Monday night.
Towns reportedly was a full participant in practice on Sunday, and it's worth noting that he played through a thumb injury during the regular season -- one that could still be bothering him now.
After Game 3, Towns said that he'll do "whatever I can" to be out there for Game 4.
This is good news for the Knicks, who lead the series with Boston 2-1 after winning Games 1 and 2 in Boston. However, the Knicks lost by 22 points in Game 3 and are set as 6.5-point underdogs at DraftKings in Game 4.
Towns struggled in Game 3, shooting just 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. He's just 1-for-7 from 3-point range in this series. Still, the Knicks need him on the floor since they are thin at the center postion with Mitchell Robinson as the only true playable center on the roster outside of Towns.
Robinson has struggled to stay on the floor since Boston has been deploying the "Hack-a-Mitch" strategy to take advantage of his poor free throw shooting.
With Towns expected to play, the Knicks are hoping to take a 3-1 series lead in this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.