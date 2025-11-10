Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the team's next few games due to an ankle sprain that has held him out of the team's last three matchups.
Leonard has been ruled out on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, although Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that the injury is "nothing serious."
That's a good sign for Leonard's long-term availability, but the Clippers are 0-3 in the three games that he's missed and just 3-6 overall in the 2025-26 season.
Leonard has played well when he's been on the floor, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Clippers in the prop market with Leonard sidelined on Monday night.
Best Clippers Prop Bet vs. Hawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
John Collins OVER 14.5 Points (-127)
John Collins has been a force off the bench for the Clippers this season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 56.6 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.
He's averaging 16.3 points per game in three games that Leonard has missed, scoring over 14.5 points in two of those matchups. This is a bit of a revenge matchup for Collins against a Hawks team that traded him away earlier in his career.
Since the veteran forward has been so efficient this season, I think he's worth a look to clear this number with shots available in this Los Angeles attack.
