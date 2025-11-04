Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Clippers)
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard turned his ankle late in the team's loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, putting his status in question for the second night of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Since Tuesday's game is the second night of a back-to-back, the Clippers likely won't release an injury report until later in the day.
Usually, Leonard sits out one end of a back-to-back, so his ankle injury could be a perfect reason for the Clippers to sit him on Tuesday night. Last season, Leonard missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury, and he only played in both ends of a back-to-back once.
That came on April 4 and April 5, as Leonard played less than 24 minutes in a blowout win over Dallas before returning to play the next night against the Mavs again, playing less than 26 minutes in another big win.
Oddsmakers seem to think that there's a chance that Leonard sits out on Tuesday, as the Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs at home against the undefeated Thunder. There are player props listed for Leonard at DraftKings, but history suggests that he'll end up sitting on Tuesday.
The Clippers have championship aspirations this season, so it doesn't make sense to risk Leonard's health this early in the campaign. Still, bettors won't officially know his status until L.A. releases an official injury report for Nov. 4.
This story will be updated with Leonard's official injury status once the Clippers release their injury report for tonight's game against OKC.
