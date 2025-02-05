Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds (What Song Will be Performed First at Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show?)
Just because the football action takes a break at halftime of the Super Bowl, it doesn't mean the betting action does. Wagering on the halftime show has been a long-time tradition for bettors and this year is no different.
Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at this year's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and one of the most popular wagers for his performance is what will be the first song her performs.
FanDuel Canada has released the betting odds for which song will be first, so let's take a look.
Kendrick Lamar First Song Odds
- Humble +160
- Not Like Us +380
- King Kunta +430
- Squabble up +430
- DNA +500
- A.D.H.D +500
- Euphoria +600
- N95 +600
- Swimming Pools +750
- Like That +750
- United in Grief +750
- Luther +750
- Gloria +750
- TV Off +750
- Money Trees +900
- m.A.A.d City +900
- B----, Don't Kill My Vibe +900
- All the Stars +1000
If you're wondering why the odds are so close, it's likely due to Kendrick rarely performing the same song first on his recent set lists. Humble is one of his most recognizable songs while Not Like Us was the song of 2024 for many people, but I don't think he'll start with either of those.
If I had to guess, I'd lean toward "TV Off" at +750. The last line of the final verse, "Walk in New Orleans with the etiquette of LA, yellin;" could be a fitting way to kick off the halftime performance at the Caesars Superdome. At +750 odds, I'm willing to take a shot on that being the case.
With that being said, this bet is a crapshoot so make your best guess and hope for the best.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.