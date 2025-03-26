Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal
Loyola Chicago and Kent State will play on Wednesday for a shot in the NIT semifinals on the Ramblers' home court.
These two are fairly similar in that they are built on their strong defensive profile, but can the Golden Flashes go on the road and score a win? The team is a small betting underdog on Wednesday, so let’s break this one down and dish out a best bet!
Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kent State: +4.5 (-105)
- Loyola Chicago: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kent State: +168
- Loyola Chicago: -205
Total: 144.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 26th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Kent State Record: 24-11
- Loyola Chicago Record: 24-11
Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago Key Players to Watch
Kent State
VonCameron Davis: The forward has been enjoying a strong NIT Tournament, scoring 26 total points already despite his three-point shot not falling. A capable perimeter threat, Davis will look to round into form and test a Loyola Chicago defense.
Loyola Chicago
Des Watson: The highest ceiling player of the Ramblers' offense, Watson has showcased his upside in the NIT, scoring 37 points in two games with 11 total rebounds and six assists. He may draw the Davis assignment in hopes of leading Loyola Chicago to the semifinals.
Kent State vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick
It’s always tough to peg Kent State, who ranks 330th in Haslametrics consistency metric, but I’ll take a chance on them catching a few buckets at Loyola Chicago in the NIT quarters.
Neither offense is all that great, but Loyola Chicago does have the edge in the shot making department, inside the top 100 in effective field goal percentage. However, the team will face a sturdy Kent State defense that is a strong ball pressure unit and will dictate the shot volume battle.
Most importantly, Loyola Chicago is a poor free-throw shooting team, outside the top 300 in free-throw percentage. Against a sturdy defense that will happily play in a limited possession affair, I expect this game to come down to the final possessions, where the Ramblers' inability to close it out at the charity stripe plays a big role.
I’ll grab the points.
PICK: Kent State +4.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
