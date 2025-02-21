Kent State vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 21
Miami (Ohio) is looking to take control of the MAC standings ahead of its conference tournament, and its toughest remaining game on the schedule comes at home against Kent State.
The Golden Flashes have been on a tear since the start of February, winning five straight games to get back in good standing in the MAC. Can it pick up a signature win of its season as it positions itself for the postseason on the road?
Here’s our betting preview for this MAC showdown.
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kent State: +1.5 (-110)
- Miami (Ohio): -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kent State: +104
- Miami (Ohio): -128
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Millett Hall
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Kent State Record: 18-8
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 19-7
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Players to Watch
Kent State
Jalen Sullinger: The veteran guard is playing his best ball now, fresh off 32 points against Bowling Green in which he made all 15 of his free throw attempts. A capable 3-point shooter, but at his best getting into the paint and finishing, Sullinger has been one of the best MAC scorers this season, averaging over 14 points per game.
Miami (Ohio)
Kam Craft: The sophomore guard has the highest ceiling on the RedHawks roster, evident in his 40 point outburst against Toledo in which he hit nine 3-pointers in the team’s win. He is a top 10 MC 3-point shooter while being tasked with keeping the offense afloat. However, he has been prone to struggles like when he had zero points in 15 minutes against Western Michigan.
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick
Miami (Ohio) is in a stunning two game slump to a pair of struggling MAC teams in Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan, snapping the teams torrid start to league play that featured 10 wins in its first 11 games.
However, I’m going back to the well with the team, who can shoot over Kent State’s compact defense that is way too physical for its own good.
The RedHawks offense is centered around its ability to shoot the rock, hitting nearly 37% of its 3s on a a top 100 rate. The offense is a top 40 3-point offense this season and will also be able to showcase its ability at the free throw line against a Kent State team that is bottom 30 in the nation in opponent free throw rate allowed.
Meanwhile, the RedHawks offense is fairly compact, but is far more disciplined, turning teams over at a top third rate in the MAC, which is going to be impactful against a shaky ball handling unit in Kent State.
The Golden Flashes are a volatile bunch, evident with its home loss to Miami (Ohio) back on January 18th by nine. Kent State is bottom 15 in the country in 3-point percentage, and it was the team’s issue in the first meeting as the group shot 13% from deep.
At home, I’m going to trust the RedHawks to win a close affair.
PICK: Miami (Ohio) ML (-128, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
