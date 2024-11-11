Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The worst team in college football this season is Kent State.
The program has been undergoing an arduous rebuild and its been tough sledding for the Golden Flashes. Last season, the team was forced to start fourth string quarterback, Ruel Tomlinson, as the team lost 41-0 to Ohio. Now, the team travels to face reigning MAC champions Miami (Ohio) who is trying to make a late season push for a second in a row.
The odds are stacked against Kent State, but where is the betting value?
Here’s our preview for this Wednesday night MAC showdown.
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kent State: +30.5 (-110)
- Miami (Ohio): -30.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kent State: +4000
- Miami (Ohio): -30000
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Kent State Record: 0-9
- Miami (Ohio) Record: 5-4
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Key Players to Watch
Kent State
Tommy Ulatowski: Ulatowski was a late scratch from the Kent State roster in Week 11, and the Golden Flashes didn’t threaten to score once in the game. If Ulatowski, who has shown flashes at times, can’t start, Kent State will be in for another blowout loss.
Miami (Ohio)
Brett Gabbert: The senior has been inaccurate at times, he has only completed 57% of his passes, but he has been effective, passing for at last three touchdowns in three of the last four games, as the RedHawks offense continues to trend up in league play.
Kent State vs. Miami (Ohio) Prediction and Pick
The Kent State injuries are worth monitoring in this one, as the Golden Flashes have shown flashes (pun intended) at times even with Ulatowski under center. However, with the fourth string Tomlinson in the game, the team totaled 114 yards at home against Ohio.
While this Miami (Ohio) defense isn’t as good as it was in the 2023 campaign, the unit is stingy enough to shut down a fourth stringer that is far out-matched at this level.
With Ulatowski in, I like the over in this one. The Kent State defense can’t stop anybody, allowing 27 or more to every FBS opponent it's faced this season, but the offense has been able to hit explosive plays at times.
Further, the RedHawks offense is starting to round into form, scoring 27 or more in four straight games as the team looks to make the MAC title game again. The team may have to do the heavy lifting in this one, but if Kent State can get Ulatowski back, both should be able to get over this low total.
PICK: OVER 45.5
