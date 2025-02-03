Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Kentucky’s up-and-down play continued over the last week, highlighted by an upset win at Tennessee before losing at home to Arkansas.
The Wildcats are a tough team to peg on a nightly basis, and it won’t get any easier as the team is slight underdogs to a quality Ole Miss team. The Rebels snapped a three game skid last week with a second half comeback against Texas, but couldn’t back it up with a competitive 10-point loss to Auburn.
The Rebels have proven its an above average SEC team in the most competitive league in college basketball this season, can the team get back on track against a volatile Wildcats team?
Here’s our betting preview.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kentucky: +3.5 (-115)
- Ole Miss: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Kentucky: +130
- Ole Miss: -156
Total: 157.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavillion at Ole Miss
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Kentucky Record: 15-6
- Ole Miss Record: 16-6
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Kentucky
Jaxson Robinson: With Lamont Butler nursing an injury over the last two games, and his status still in doubt for this one, more pressure is on Robinson to contribute. The BYU transfer has been playing at a high level in his first season in Lexington after following head coach Mark Pope to the team, averaging 13 points on 37% from the perimeter. In the two games without Butler, he has combined to score 37 points.
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: The Virginia Tech transfer had a monster game against Auburn, scoring a season high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with three steals. Despite a losing effort, Pedula continues to produce for the upstart Rebels team as the team’s primary ball handler.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting schematic matchup between Ole Miss’ defense and the Kentucky offense.
The Wildcats offense is fantastic, second in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but is reliant on off-ball motion and dribble handoff actions. However, Chris Beard’s Rebels run a ‘no middle’ defensive scheme that forces teams to win one-on-one late in the shot clock.
Kentucky has plenty of shot makers on the roster, but have limited players that win off self created actions. With Butler possibly out, the team’s primary ball handler, it may be even tougher sledding on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats defense has been the sticking out point with the team as it continues to have volatile outcomes. The unit is last in the SEC in two-point defense and is 341st across the balance of the season when it comes to turning foes over.
The group can’t defend inside, but does force teams to take a high rate of threes, posting an opponent three-point rate of nearly 45% which is top 35 in the country. With that in mind, opponents are shooting 29% from three-point range this season.
Ole Miss is an above average three-point shooting team, 115th in the country and are more than willing to shoot from distance, but with the Wildcats sound perimeter defense, coupled with Ole Miss’ shaky offensive rebounding (290th in the country) this can be a below expectation offensive showing from Beard’s group.
The status of Butler is huge, waiting for his status to be cleared up is likely best before placing a bet, but if he is out I’d prefer to take the under. Trusting Kentucky’s defense to slow down an opponent, and for an opponent to slow down Kentucky, is a challenge, but with such a high total I prefer to go under given the schematics.
PICK: UNDER 157.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.