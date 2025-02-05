Kevin Durant Trade Odds: Warriors, Rockets. Mavericks Could Stand to Benefit in Futures Market
The leadup to the NBA trade deadline in the 2024-25 season has not been short of drama.
We’ve already seen four All-Stars moved this season, as Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs) and Zach LaVine (Sacramento Kings) all were traded over the weekend.
The next big domino that could fall?
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater, there are three teams that have been in pursuit of Durant ahead of the deadline: the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
“League sources say the Dallas Mavericks, fresh off their Luka Dončić-for-Anthony Davis swap that sent shockwaves through the Association, have dreams of adding Durant to their Davis-Kyrie Irving-led group,” Amick, Aldridge and Slater wrote.
While Dallas would make some sense – especially since it did add a first-round pick in the Doncic trade – the Mavericks may not have the assets to add Durant and still field a solid team around him, Irving and Davis – especially with Dereck Lively II injured.
Outside of Dallas, Golden State has been the most aggressive in the pursuit of Durant.
“In exploratory conversations, the Warriors have only been met with an exorbitant asking price in theoretical structures — essentially everything of future value — considering the tricky spot the Suns seem to find themselves,” Amick, Aldridge and Slater wrote. “League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet.
Amick, Aldridge and Slater also reported that the Suns have interest in young Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Plus, on Tuesday, another report said that there is “increasing belief” that Durant could end up with Golden State by the deadline.
On the Houston front, it may have the best potential trade package for the Suns to take.
“League sources say the Houston Rockets, whose longtime interest in the Suns’ Devin Booker is likely to be revisited before the deadline, are known to be contemplating a pursuit of Durant as well,” Amick, Aldridge and Slater wrote.
Houston makes a ton of sense for Durant since it acquired a bunch of Phoenix’s picks in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. The Rockets could give the Suns their picks back – and a reason to start a rebuild – while adding Durant to an impressive young core that has a top-three seed in the Western Conference so far this season.
While oddsmakers have yet to release odds for a potential Durant trade – or next team – just yet, it appears that there is a possibility that Durant could be on the move. Earlier this week, SI’s Chris Mannix reported that Durant could potentially be traded if the Suns are unable to complete a deal for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Durant is extension eligible this coming offseason, so Phoenix has to make a decision about the veteran’s future sooner rather than later. With teams looking to make a push this season by adding Durant, it’s possible that the Suns pivot since they are sitting at the bottom of the play-in tournament mix through their first 49 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
However, the Suns are a much better team with Durant (24-15) than without him (1-9) this season.
Here’s a breakdown of some of Durant's potential trade spots and the futures odds to make the playoffs – and win the title – for those teams.
Kevin Durant Potential Trade Destinations
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors
- NBA Championship Odds: +5000
- Playoff Odds: +155
Golden State is the No. 11 seed in the West entering Wednesday, but it has better odds than the Suns, who are ahead of it in the standings.
That could be a sign that oddsmakers expect the Warriors to make a splash at the deadline.
Adding Durant would undoubtedly improve the Warriors’ ceiling this season – and for as long as Durant remains on the roster. Golden State made three straight Finals appearances with the pairing of Durant and Steph Curry, and it seems like the Warriors want to maximize Curry’s prime.
Given Durant’s history there and the Warriors’ urgency with Curry aging, this seems like the most likely landing spot for Durant if he is dealt.
Houston Rockets
- NBA Championship Odds: +6000
- Playoff Odds: -20000
Despite losing to the Nets on Tuesday night, the Rockets (third in the West) are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs at -20000, but they have the worst title odds of them, Golden State, Dallas and Phoenix.
Why? Houston lacks playoff experience on its young roster, and it appears that oddsmakers aren’t sold on this young core making a deep run.
The Rockets’ path to Durant is simple with all the draft capital they possess, and adding the former league MVP could be exactly what Houston needs to be taken seriously as a contender.
Dallas Mavericks
- NBA Championship Odds: +3500
- Playoff Odds: -105
Dallas’ playoff odds dropped from -115 to -105 on Tuesday night after losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, and it’s fallen from +1400 to +3500 to win the title since the Doncic trade.
Durant could change all of that, but it’s unclear what the Mavericks’ exact package would be. Unless Dallas includes Lively, it’s hard to see it putting together a better trade than Golden State or Houston could since both squads have more tradable – and valuable picks – for Phoenix.
Impact on Kevin Durant Potential Trade on Suns Odds
- NBA Championship Odds: +5000
- Playoff Odds: +170
The Suns trading Durant seems to be more and more of a possibility, and these playoff odds back that up.
The Suns have worse playoffs odds than the Warriors and Kings – two teams that they’re tied with in the standings entering Wednesday action.
If Phoenix does move on from Durant, it’ll likely dip even further in the futures market given the team’s 1-9 record without him this season. For a rebuild, taking a Houston offer makes the most sense, but the Suns may try to move Durant for a piece that can still help them compete.
Either way, Phoenix is trending downward ahead of the deadline.
