Kings NBA Championship Odds Following Intriguing DeMar DeRozan Addition
One of the best available players in free agency this offseason has found a home.
Former Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, setting up a three-team sign and trade between the Kings, Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
DeRozan's contract reportedly is in the range of $74-$76 million, a solid payday for the veteran, who didn't seem interested in returning to Chicago as it looks to rebuild the roster.
The Spurs ended up getting in on this deal since they had cap space eat Harrison Barnes' salary, keeping the Bulls from taking back any major long-term salary in the deal.
Oddsmakers now have the Kings at +7500 to win the NBA Finals next season, which is still pretty far down the board, even with DeRozan in the fold.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sacramento made the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season in the 2022-23 campaign, but it landed in the play-in tournament last season, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the matchup for the No. 8 seed.
Adding DeRozan gives the Kings a proven third option next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, yet there are still 10 teams ahead of the Kings in the odds to win the title. Sacramento has not made it out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2003-04 season.
DeRozan is coming off a great season with Chicago where he led the NBA in minutes per game. The six-time All-Star averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.
He's an immediate upgrade to the Kings' rotation -- and at a reasonable price contract wise. Still, the Kings are not viewed as contenders in the juggernaut that is the Western Conference.
That being said, Sacramento may have a better all-around roster than the Golden State Warriors (+4000) and the Los Angeles Clippers (+4500) -- despite the star power of Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard.
While there aren't odds to make the playoffs released just yet, the Kings could be a sneaky bet in that market where they'll likely be set at plus money to earn a top eight spot in the West.
