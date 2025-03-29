SI

Kings vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bet for Saturday, March 29

Iain MacMillan

The Saturday night game between the Kings and Magic is set as a pick'em.
The Saturday night game between the Kings and Magic is set as a pick'em. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday's NBA action will begin with a interconference showdown between the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.

Both teams are currently in the play-in tournament of their respective conferences. The Kings likely can't improve their standing, but they'll need to string together some wins to close out the year if they want to hang on to the No. 9 seed.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.

Kings vs. Magic Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

  • Kings +1.5 (-120)
  • Magic -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Kings -105
  • Magic -115

Total

  • 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kings vs. Magic How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, March 29
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Kia Center
  • How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA and FDSFL
  • Kings record: 36-37
  • Magic record: 35-39

Kings vs. Magic Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

  • Jake LaRavia, F - Out

Magic Injury Report

  • Cole Anthony, PG - Game Time Decision
  • Jalen Suggs, SF - Out for Season
  • Mortiz Wagner, C - Out for Season

Kings vs. Magic Best Prop Bet

  • Paolo Banchero OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+130) via BetMGM

In today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I'm backing Paolo Banchero to have a game game from three-point land:

The Sacramento Kings have the worst perimeter defense in the NBA. They rank dead last in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back Paolo Banchero to record at least three three-pointers at +130 odds.

He has recorded at least three three-pointers in three of his last six games.

Kings vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Believe it or not, the Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. In fact, they rank second in the league in defensive efficiency, well above the Kings, who come in at just 22nd in that stat.

They also do a great job of creating extra scoring chances through forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. The Magic rank third in extra scoring chances per game, averaging +4.1.

The major weakness the Magic have is their shooting, but now they get to face one of the worst shooting defenses in the NBA, especially on the perimeter. Orlando should be able to attack the Kings from three-point land and do enough to get the win.

Pick: Magic ML (-115) via BetMGM

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting