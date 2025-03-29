Kings vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bet for Saturday, March 29
Saturday's NBA action will begin with a interconference showdown between the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.
Both teams are currently in the play-in tournament of their respective conferences. The Kings likely can't improve their standing, but they'll need to string together some wins to close out the year if they want to hang on to the No. 9 seed.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Kings vs. Magic Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +1.5 (-120)
- Magic -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Kings -105
- Magic -115
Total
- 215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 29
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-CA and FDSFL
- Kings record: 36-37
- Magic record: 35-39
Kings vs. Magic Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Jake LaRavia, F - Out
Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Suggs, SF - Out for Season
- Mortiz Wagner, C - Out for Season
Kings vs. Magic Best Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+130) via BetMGM
In today's edition of "Best NBA Bets Today", I broke down why I'm backing Paolo Banchero to have a game game from three-point land:
The Sacramento Kings have the worst perimeter defense in the NBA. They rank dead last in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 38.5% from beyond the arc. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back Paolo Banchero to record at least three three-pointers at +130 odds.
He has recorded at least three three-pointers in three of his last six games.
Kings vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Believe it or not, the Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. In fact, they rank second in the league in defensive efficiency, well above the Kings, who come in at just 22nd in that stat.
They also do a great job of creating extra scoring chances through forcing turnovers and grabbing offensive rebounds. The Magic rank third in extra scoring chances per game, averaging +4.1.
The major weakness the Magic have is their shooting, but now they get to face one of the worst shooting defenses in the NBA, especially on the perimeter. Orlando should be able to attack the Kings from three-point land and do enough to get the win.
Pick: Magic ML (-115) via BetMGM
