Kings vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
The Sacramento Kings have turned things around since firing Mike Brown, but back-to-back losses have dropped them to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is not interested in winning games right now, selling off pieces ahead of the trade deadline and posting a 5-22 record after a 9-10 start to the campaign.
Sacramento would love to get De’Aaron Fox going in this game, as he’s averaging just 17.4 points per game while shooting 35.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3 since returning from an injury earlier this month.
Can he turn things around against a Brooklyn team that is just 5-15 straight up at home and in the midst of a five-game losing streak?
Here’s a breakdown of how to bet on this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction.
Kings vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -10.5 (-105)
- Nets +10.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: -470
- Nets: +360
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 23-22
- Nets record: 14-32
Kings vs. Nets Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford – out
- Colby Jones – out
- Isaac Jones – out
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Trendon Watford – out
- Ben Simmons – questionable
Kings vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best Prop Bet
- De’Aaron Fox UNDER 22.5 Points (-105)
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has struggled since returning from injury, averaging just 17.4 points per game over his last seven games while shooting 35.0 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3.
Fox is still taking 17.6 shots per game over that stretch, but he only has more than 22.5 points in one of those seven games – failing to clear this in six straight. He’s a fade candidate in a game that could be a blowout for Sacramento, which may limit Fox’s minutes.
Brooklyn Nets Best Prop Bet
- Nicolas Claxton UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a brutal matchup for Claxton, as the Kings are in the top half of the NBA in rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game this season. Plus, the Kings have the NBA’s top rebounder in Domantas Sabonis.
Claxton is averaging just 7.6 rebounds per game this season, and he’s failed to pick up at least nine boards in 25 of his 39 games.
Kings vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn’s offense has really fallen off after a decent start to the season, ranking 27th in the NBA heading into this matchup.
That’s going to be a problem against a Kings team that loves to push the pace (No. 9 in the NBA) and has the No. 7 offense in the league.
Even with Fox struggling, the Kings are scoring the ball at a high rate recently, and they’re still winners of seven of their last 10.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, has lost six in a row and is just 5-15 straight up and 7-13 against the spread at home this season.
I can’t back the Nets to cover here with Thomas still out and Johnson sitting out on Monday as well.
Pick: Kings -10.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.