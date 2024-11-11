Kings vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 11
The Sacramento Kings are coming off an overtime win against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and will remain on the road for a date with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Kings with 34 points, improving the Kings to 6-4 on the season heading into Monday’s action.
Sacramento is getting used to the DeRozan-De’Aaron Fox-Domantas Sabonis trio this season while the Spurs are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
San Antonio is just 4-6 on the season, and star Victor Wembanyama has yet to get going scoring the ball, shooting just 42.5 percent from the field and under 30 percent from beyond the arc.
With the Spurs at home, who will come out on top in this matchup?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s action.
Kings vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings -1.5 (-112)
- Spurs +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -125
- Spurs: +105
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California
- Kings record: 6-4
- Spurs record: 4-6
Kings vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Malaki Branham – questionable
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Kings vs. Spurs Key Players to Watch
Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis: A tough guard for anyone due to his size and passing ability, Sabonis should make things tough on the skinnier Wembanyama on Monday. So far this season, Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 64.4 percent from the field.
San Antonio Spurs
Devin Vassell: San Antonio welcomed Vassell back into action on Saturday, and the former first-round pick made an immediate impact, scoring 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting (3-for-6 from 3) in 22 minutes. After missing the start of the season with an injury, Vassell should eventually be the No. 2 option in this offense.
Kings vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, it’ll be important to make sure that the Kings are sitting any of their stars for rest on the second night of a back-to-back after going to overtime on Sunday.
However, if Sabonis, Fox and DeRozan all play, I think Sacramento is extremely undervalued in this matchup.
Yes, the Spurs got Devin Vassell back, but they lost at home to a Utah Jazz team that ranks dead last in the NBA in net rating. The Kings are definitely a step up in competition (seventh in net rating), and the Spurs are just 26th in the league in offensive rating.
Maybe Vassell will be able to turn things around for the Spurs on offense, but he played just 22 minutes in his debut – a sign that the Spurs are easing him into action.
For a Spurs team that has turned in some troubling performances earlier this season, I can’t get behind them at this price unless the Kings sit players tonight.
Pick: Kings Moneyline (-125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.