Kings vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
The Kings went just 1-3 on their four-game road trip, losing to the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers over that stretch. Sacramento is just one game over .500 and fighting to stay in the mix for a play-in spot in the Western Conference.
Back in November, OKC beat the Kings by 21, but can it replicate that performance as a home favorite tonight?
Here's a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Kings vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Kings +9 (-110)
- Thunder -9 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kings: +340
- Thunder: -440
Total
- 234 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Kings record: 24-23
- Thunder record: 37-9
Kings vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Isaiah Crawford — out
- Colby Jones — out
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso — out
- Chet Holmgren — out
- Dillon Jones — out
- Ajay Mitchell — out
- Nikola Topic — out
- Cason Wallace — available
Kings vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Sacramento Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Domantas Sabonis OVER 14.5 Rebounds (-135)
This is a great matchup for the NBA’s leading rebounder against an OKC team that is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounding percentage and opponent rebounds per game this season.
Sabonis has 15 or more boards in eight of his 14 games this month, averaging 16.6 rebounds per game overall.
That’s helped him push his season average to 14.5 boards per game. I love him at this number on Saturday.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Williams OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
While this prop is above Williams’ season average, the first-time All-Star has cleared this number in four games in a row, taking at least 18 shots in every game.
If Williams usage remains that high, he should thrive against a Kings team that is 17th in defensive rating and 20th in opponent points per game.
Williams had 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting in his first matchup with the Kings this season.
Kings vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Thunder are the No. 3 team in the NBA as a home favorite, covering in 66.7 percent of their games.
OKC is 14-7-1 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of over 13 points per game in those matchups.
Meanwhile, the Kings have struggled a bit as road dogs, going 5-5 against the spread.
Sacramento went on a major run after it fired Mike Brown, but it may be coming back to earth on this road trip. OKC has the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and it may cause some issues for a Kings team that is just 12-15 straight up against teams that are over .500.
The Kings have put up an impressive offensive rating on the road (No. 8 in the NBA), but fading OKC at home has not been profitable at all this season.
Pick: Thunder -9 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
