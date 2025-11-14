Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Minnesota Timberwolves bring a four-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings have been on the opposite end of things with five straight losses, failing to cover as underdogs in any of them.
The Wolves have a great chance to make it five wins in a row and get their third home win of the season against Sacramento.
The oddsmakers have the Timberwolves as big home favorites at the best betting sites for Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kings +11.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Kings: +455
- Timberwolves: -625
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kings vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN, NBCS-CA
- Kings record: 3-9
- Timberwolves record: 7-4
Kings vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Malik Monk – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Kings vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Julius Randle OVER 36.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-109)
Julius Randle is off to a fantastic start during his second season in Minnesota. After seeing his points per game dip to 18.7 last year, he’s up to 25.3 PPG this season. His rebounds are holding strong at 7.2 per game with assists up to 6.2 from 4.7 last year.
Randle and the Timberwolves get a soft matchup on Friday night against Sacramento. The Kings rank 28th in points allowed per game, 20th in rebounds, and 27th in assists.
The power forward has gone over this number in eight of 11 games this season, including six of his last seven. There is some risk of him getting pulled early in a blowout, but I think he should be able to clear 40 PRA tonight.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
We have a big spread of -11.5 on Friday night, but that’s not big enough for this Kings team. Sacramento lost by 33, 14, 27, and 21 during its four-game losing streak. It’s now 1-4 on the road, while the Timberwolves return home after a two-game road trip.
That road trip included a 144-117 win in Sacramento, and Minnesota covered as -12.5 favorites in a 137-97 thrashing of the Jazz in its last home game.
The Wolves should have no problem getting the blowout win in front of their home fans.
Pick: Timberwolves -11.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.