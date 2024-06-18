Knicks' 2024-25 NBA Finals Odds Are Historically High
Are the New York Knicks in the mix as a Finals contender in the 2024-25 season?
The opening odds to win the title next season suggest that they are, something that hasn't been said about this Knicks franchise in quite some time.
New York is as high as +1400 to win the NBA Finals, the best odds it has posted since the 2001-02 season.
After winning 50 games last season for just the third time since the turn of the century, the Knicks are poised to be amongst the top teams in the East again next season with All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson leading the way.
Despite injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby, and Bojan Bogdanovic, the Knicks earned the No. 2 seed in the East and forced a Game 7 in the second round of the playoffs before falling to the Indiana Pacers.
Brunson broke his hand in that game, a fitting end to an injury-riddled season. However, there are a lot of positives to take from it for New York.
Not only were the Knicks one of two Eastern Conference teams to finish in the top eight in the league in net rating, but they took off after acquiring Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors midseason.
Overall, the Knicks were 26-6 when Anunoby was in the lineup (including playoffs), and they went an impressive 12-1 when Anunoby, Randle, and Brunson all played., Unfortunately, Randle was injured just one month into the trio's time together.
Anunoby has a player option and could become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Still, the Knicks have a good chance to bring him back, especially since he is a CAA client that has some close relationships with Knicks' president Leon Rose.
There are other players the Knicks need to make decisions on (Isaiah Hartenstein, Bogdanovic, Randle, Robinson) when it comes to their future, but there is a chance that New York could run things back and hope for some better injury luck in the 2024-25 campaign.
The opening odds to win the Finals still have the Knicks behind Boston (obviously), Milwaukee, and Philadelphia in the East. Still, New York showed last season that it can compete -- even at less than 100 percent -- with the top dogs in the conference.
I'd recommend waiting to see what the Knicks do in the offseason before wagering on their futures, but these odds are a promising sign for the outlook of the franchise.
Here's a look at the full NBA championship odds for next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +290
- Denver Nuggets: +800
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Milwaukee Bucks: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +1400
- New York Knicks: +1600
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Golden State Warriors: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +3000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +3000
- Miami Heat: +3500
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +4500
- New Orleans Pelicans: +5000
- Indiana Pacers: +5000
- Sacramento Kings: +7500
- Orlando Magic: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +12000
- San Antonio Spurs: +15000
- Houston Rockets: +20000
- Chicago Bulls: +40000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
- Toronto Raptors: +100000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +100000
- Detroit Pistons: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
