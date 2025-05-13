Knicks Disrespected in Opening Odds for Game 5 vs. Celtics After Jayson Tatum Injury
The New York Knicks are just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-00 season, but oddsmakers aren't sold them wrapping up their series with the Boston Celtics in short order.
Even though star forward Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles on Monday night in Game 4, the Celtics are favored to win Game 5 and force a Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the C's listed as 4.5-point favorites despite the fact that they're down 3-1 in the series and lost both games at TD Garden to open this Eastern Conference semfinal matchup.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks +4.5 (-112)
- Celtics -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +154
- Celtics: -185
Total
- 207.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Now, if Tatum was healthy and Boston was operating at full strength, it would make sense for the C's to be favored in this game.
However, losing Tatum is a massive blow to Boston on both ends of the floor. Not only is he the team's leading scorer and best passer, but Tatum has arguably been the best rebounder for Boston for several seasons now.
On top of that, Boston has used Tatum a lot to guard Karl-Anthony Towns in this series, and now the C's will have to switch up their matchups if Tatum can't go in Game 5.
New York entered this series as a massive underdog, and prior to Game 4, it actually had worse odds to win the Eastern Conference than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently down 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers.
After winning Game 4 -- and the Tatum injury -- New York skyrocketed to the No. 1 choice amongst Eastern Conference teams to win the NBA Finals.
Now, the Knicks may lose Game 5 even with Tatum sitting, but it does seem a little disrespectful that New York is a 4.5-point dog in Game 5. The Knicks are an impressive 5-0 on the road this postseason, and they already have two wins in Boston under their belt.
It's possible this spread could shift towards New York as Wednesday's game approaches, but for now, oddsmakers still believe in the defending champs to make this a series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
