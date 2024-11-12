Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Joel Embiid, Josh Hart on Tuesday)
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is back!
Embiid is set to make his season debut after missing the team’s first nine games with a knee injury – and suspension – and he’s returning just in time to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup.
If Embiid plays his normal minutes, he could end up having a field day against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks defense, which has been one of the 10 worst units in the NBA this season.
As for New York, it has posted an impressive offensive rating (No. 2 in the NBA), making it a fun team to bet some scoring OVERs on this season.
Here’s how I’d attack this rematch from last season’s playoffs on Tuesday night.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Sixers
- Joel Embiid OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
- Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
- Mikal Bridges OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
Joel Embiid OVER 24.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared a play for Embiid in his return to the lineup in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
Embiid may end up being on a minutes limit on Tuesday, but let’s not forget that he was averaging about a point per minute during the 2023-24 season before he went down with a knee injury.
So, at 24.5 points on Tuesday, Embiid feels like a massive value, especially given the matchup.
The Knicks rank 21st in the league in defensive rating, and Karl-Anthony Towns has been the single-worst player defending in the restricted area this season.
Embiid may have a field day in the paint against a Knicks team that he averaged 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field during the first round of the playoffs.
The Sixers are going to run offense through Embiid whenever he’s on the floor, and there should be more shots for him with Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) out.
Josh Hart OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (+100)
Knicks do-it-all wing Josh Hart is averaging 9.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season, clearing 14.5 rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, including three straight.
Hart – like the rest of the Knicks’ starters – is playing a ton of minutes this season (36.7 per game), and he’s always in the mix on the glass, picking up at least eight boards in seven of his nine games.
The Sixers may look to trap Jalen Brunson a lot – like they did in the playoffs last season – which could lead to Hart taking over some playmaking responsibility. In the playoffs against Philly last season, Hart averaged 12.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Mikal Bridges OVER 13.5 Points (-115)
Why not share one more play from today’s NBA Best Bets?
I’m buying low on Mikal Bridges after he scored just eight points in 42 minutes in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Bridges is playing a ton of minutes for the Knicks – 37.8 per game – and he’ll likely have a major role again in Philly on Tuesday.
In his nine games this season, Bridges has 14 or more points in seven of them, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Mikal is taking 13.6 shots and 7.0 3s per game, and he’s simply off a bad shooting game (0-for-6 from 3) in the loss to Indiana.
Philly ranks 20th in the league in defensive rating, so I’m going to buy low on Bridges to get back to his season average in this matchup.
