Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
One of the more shocking results in the NBA playoffs occurred on Monday night, as the New York Knicks rallied back from a 20-point second-half deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Despite being set as massive underdogs in Game 1 and the series – and failing to beat Boston in four meetings in the regular season – the Knicks displayed some serious grit and had some timely plays from Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to shock Boston at home.
The C’s are still favored to come out of the East, and oddsmakers are expecting a bounce-back showing Game 2 of the first round. Boston is favored by 10.5 points against the Knicks, although there are some things the Celtics need to clean up.
Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum admitted after Game 1 that the team may have settled for too many 3-pointers after Boston attempted 60 in the game. However, can the Knicks expect Boston to struggle from downtown again at home?
This series could take an interesting turn depending upon the result of Game 2, so how should we bet on it?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +10.5 (-110)
- Celtics -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +380
- Celtics: -500
Total
- 210.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Knicks lead 1-0
Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- None to report
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – doubtful
- Kristaps Porzingis – probable
Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 26.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jalen Brunson is undervalued in Game 2:
Night after night, Jalen Brunson hits big shots for the Knicks, and he is averaging 31.1 points per game in the playoffs.
Entering Game 1, Brunson had actually fared pretty well against Boston’s top defenders in the regular season, shooting 10-for-17 against Jaylen Brown, 6-for-13 against Jrue Holiday and 3-for-4 against Tatum, per NBA.com’s tracking data.
Brunson didn’t have his best game in Game 1 – although he did hit 5-of-9 shots from 3 – and he still finished with 29 points for the Knicks. The star guard has at least 20 shot attempts in six of his seven playoff games, and he’s been an elite playoff performer for New York, averaging 27.8 points per game in the playoffs two seasons ago and 32.4 points per game in the playoffs last season.
He’s undervalued at this number in Game 2.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 14.5 Points (-125)
Derrick White took a ton of shots in Game 1, attempting 18 shots and 16 3-pointers. He didn’t shoot the ball well, knocking down just six shots from the field, but he did hit 5 3-pointers to finish with 19 points.
White has 16 or more points in five of his six playoff games this season, and he’s shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3. The bright side for the C’s guard in this market is that he’s taking 13.5 shots (9.2 3s) per game.
With that usage, White is a must-bet in Game 2, especially if the C’s improve from beyond the arc after a down game.
Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Can the Knicks cover again in Game 2?
New York struggled against Boston in the regular season, but it showed that it can compete with this team on Monday night, dominating on the defensive end in the second half.
Now, the Knicks are set as double-digit underdogs in Game 2, and I think there’s a chance they’ll be able to cover.
New York is 8-8 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and Boston has slipped to 20-25 against the spread when favored at home after losing Game 1.
The C’s have not been as dominant in the playoffs as last season, losing two of six games and only winning two (Games 1 and 5 against Orlando) by double digits.
Plus, Boston continues to be banged up with Sam Hauser and Kristaps Porzingis exiting Game 1 early. That puts even more pressure on White Tatum, Brown and Jrue Holiday, and Holiday, Brown and Tatum have all been banged up this postseason and spent some time on the injury report.
New York has its flaws, but the Knicks keep playing close games in the postseason, with every matchup outside of their Game 1 win against Detroit being decided by two possessions or less.
I’ll back the Knicks to at least hang around again in Game 2.
Pick: Knicks +10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
