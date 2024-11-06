Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks both lost on Monday, and now they’ll face off in Atlanta on Wednesday night with the Knicks set as road favorites.
New York is just 3-3 to start this season after scoring just 97 points in a loss to the Houston Rockets.
Meanwhile, Atlanta is just 1-5 since starting the season 2-0, and they have been down players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter – rotation pieces – due to injury early on this season.
Does New York get back on track in this matchup, or will the Hawks protect their home court? So far, Atlanta is a league-worst 1-7 against the spread on the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet on Wednesday.
Knicks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks -7 (-110)
- Hawks +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -298
- Hawks: +240
Total
- 225.5 (Over -11/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Knicks record: 3-3
- Hawks record: 3-5
Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Boo Buie III – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Cameron Payne – questionable
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Vit Krejci – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Cody Zeller – out
- Trae Young – probable
Knicks vs. Hawks Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
OG Anunoby: The Knicks forward has scored 21 points in each of his last two games, and he’s shooting the ball at a high rate this season – 47.8 percent from the field and 44.8 percent from 3. Anunoby also will likely start defensively on Hawks forward Jalen Johnson in this matchup.
Atlanta Hawks
Jalen Johnson: Over his last two games, Johnson has 49 points, and he’s now averaging 18.4 points per game for Atlanta. With the Hawks retooling and down a few rotation players, Johnson should be relied on more night in and night out to pick up the scoring slack behind Trae Young.
Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Atlanta comes into this game at 3-5, but it has suffered some major blowouts – including one against Boston on Monday – so far this season.
The Hawks rank 27th in the NBA in defensive rating, which is going to be a problem against a New York team that is third in offensive rating and sixth in effective field goal percentage so far this season.
The Knicks’ biggest issue has been a lack of depth, and Karl-Anthony Towns’ usage has directly correlated to wins and losses for New York.
After Atlanta was a 10.5-point underdog against Boston and failed to cover, I think there is some value on the Knicks at this price on Wednesday.
Pick: Knicks -7 (-110)
