Knicks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The New York Knicks enter the season finale on a three-game losing streak, but thanks to an Indiana Pacers loss on Friday, the Knicks have clinched the No. 3 spot. That means Sunday's battle of New York will be meaningless in terms of the standings.
Regardless, we can still try to find an edge in this game to win a bet or two. Let's take a look.
Knicks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Knicks -8 (-110)
- Nets +8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks -340
- Nets +270
Total
- 214 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Nets How to Watch
Knicks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart, SG - Game Time Decision
- OG Anunoby, SF - Game Time Decision
- Jalen Brunson, PG - Game Time Decision
- Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Game Time Decision
- Ariel Hukporti, C - Out
Nets Injury Report
- Reece Beekman, G - Game Time Decision
- Ziaire Williams, F - Game Time Decision
- Cameron Johnson, SF - Out
- D'Angelo Russell, G - Out
- Day'Ron Sharpe, C - Out
Knicks vs. Nets Player to Watch in Prop Market
- Mikal Bridges
Mikal Bridges isn't exactly a top rebounder for the Knicks, averaging just 3.2 per game, but he reached 5+ rebounds in two of his three games against the Nets this season, which gives me plenty of faith he can do it again. The Nets are 27th in the NBA in rebounding rate, grabbing just 48.4% of boards and 45.6% of boards in their last three games.
Knicks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Even with the Knicks possibly resting their starters, I can't trust this Nets team. They're one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA, coming in at 27th in effective field goal percentage. Defensively, they struggle to defend the interior, allowing teams to shoot 56.8% from two-point range.
Their weak interior defense is going to cost them against a Knicks team that gets the majority of their offense from down low. They rank third in two-point shot range with 61.9% of their shots coming from inside the arc.
I'll back the Knicks to cover in their regular season finale.
Pick: Knicks -8 (-110)
