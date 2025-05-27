Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 4 (Target Josh Hart, Tyrese Haliburton)
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers played a high-scoring Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they have cooled off a bit since.
In Game 3, these teams combined for just 206 points, and the Knicks recovered from a 20-point deficit in the first half to win their first game of the series. Now, New York needs another win in Game 4 to even things before the series shifts back to New York.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, oddsmakers have set the Pacers as favorites at home in Game 4.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, the prop market may be the way to go. Will Tyrese Haliburton have a big game shooting the ball? Can Josh Hart reach double-digit rebounds for the third time in this series?
I have picks for both of those players and more for Tuesday’s Game 4.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pacers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mikal Bridges OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
Mikal Bridges OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bridges is worth a look in the prop market on Tuesday:
Mikal Bridges did not shoot the ball well in Game 3, going 6-for-18 from the field, but he did still finish with 15 points.
Bridges’ usage in this series has been interesting, as the Knicks wing has taken 16, 18 and 18 shots, scoring 16, 20 and 15 points in those three games.
He’s cleared 15.5 points in four of his last six games, and he had multiple games against the Boston Celtics in the second round where he attempted 15 or more shots (three times). That gives Bridges a pretty solid floor when it comes to this market, and he should get some minutes as the focal point of the offense when Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns ends up sitting.
After playing 37 or more minutes in each of the first three games in this series, Bridges’ usage in this offense is too attractive to pass up in Game 4.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-175)
Haliburton – despite his heroics this postseason – has not shot the 3-ball well.
The Pacers star is knocking down just 32.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and he’s only made four or more shots from deep in three of his 13 games this postseason.
Haliburton has taken a lot of 3s in this series (30 attempts in three games), but he’s still only cleared 3.5 made 3-pointers in one game – which was the overtime matchup in Game 1.
This price is a little too high for my liking in Game 4, especially since Haliburton is shooting the 3 at a clip that is well below his regular-season average.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
Hart moved to the bench in Game 3, and he still made a massive impact in 34 minutes of playing time.
Hart pulled down 10 rebounds for the Knicks, including some clutch ones late in the game to secure the win. Hart averaged over nine boards per game in the regular season and is averaging 8.7 rebounds on 17.7 rebound chances per game in the playoffs.
So, even if he’s coming off the bench, Hart feels like a steal at +105 to pick up at least nine boards. He’s already put together two double-digit rebounding games in this series and has nine or more boards in eight games this postseason.
