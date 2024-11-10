Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Nov. 10 (How to Bet Playoff Rematch)
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers played in the second round of the playoffs last season, giving fans a thrilling seven-game series.
Now, they’ll face off on Sunday for the second time in the 2024-25 regular season after the Knicks dominated Indiana – in New York – last month.
New York is fresh off of a blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night while the Pacers scored just 83 points in a 20-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets. That’s led oddsmakers to set the Knicks as small road favorites in this game, but should we trust them?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Sunday’s action.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -3 (-108)
- Pacers +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -155
- Pacers: +130
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Indiana
- Knicks record: 4-4
- Pacers record: 4-5
Knicks vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Cam Payne – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Pacers Injury Report
- James Wiseman – out
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- TJ McConnell – questionable
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Tristen Newton – doubtful
- Obi Toppin – questionable
Knicks vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: It’s been an up-and-down season for Jalen Brunson shooting the ball, and he struggled in the blowout win over Milwaukee, shooting 6-for-14 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3, but he did dish out nine assists. He’ll look to bounce back against a Pacers team that he torched for 26 points earlier this season.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: The last time these teams played, Haliburton was awful, shooting 0-for-8 from the field (0-for-7 from 3) and failing to score. He’s played better since, but he’s still shooting just 25.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.
Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
There are a couple of ways to bet on this game, starting with a player prop that I broke down for Karl-Anthony Towns in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column:
Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110)
New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant on the glass this season, averaging 12.8 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.
Earlier this season, KAT grabbed 15 boards against the Pacers, who have struggled on the glass with Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both done for the year. Indiana ranks 27th in the league in rebounding percentage, so KAT should have his way on the boards again.
For the season, KAT is averaging 18.6 rebound chances per game, and he’s played a lot of minutes with Mitchell Robinson (ankle) still out for New York.
I don’t mind sprinkling on KAT at +280 to grab 15 or more boards again on Sunday. He’s picked up at least 12 in four of his eight games, putting up 15+ in three of those matchups.
Indiana Pacers +3 (-112)
So far this season, the Pacers are 3-1 against the spread as underdogs, and I think they could be live to upset the Knicks tonight – especially if Miles McBride (illness, questionable) doesn’t play.
New York has a short rotation as it is, and while it dominated Indiana earlier this season, Tyrese Haliburton also played arguably his worst game of the last few seasons. So, a bounce-back showing may be in store.
Plus, the Knicks have struggled as road favorites, losing back-to-back games outright in that spot (to Atlanta and Houston).
Don’t be shocked if the Pacers hang around with this Knicks team in Indiana.
Pick(s): Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-110) and Indiana Pacers +3 (-112)
