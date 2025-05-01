Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 6 (Target Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham)
Can the Detroit Pistons force a Game 7 in the first round against the New York Knicks?
Detroit is favored to do so on Thursday in Game 6, but the Knicks are 2-0 at Little Caesars Arena in this series. So, betting on a side may not be easy to predict. That’s why we have the prop market!
On Thursday, I’m eyeing the two star guards in this matchup – Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham – as player prop targets.
We all know the ball is going to be in both of these players’ hands quite a bit, but I’m actually not taking them to score as my favorite bet. Instead, there are some secondary props that have value in this Game 6.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Pistons
- Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
- Cade Cunningham OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists (+100)
In this series, Brunson has seven or more assists in every game, putting him in the mix to clear this prop on a nightly basis. Brunson is coming off a poor shooting game (4-for-16 from the field in Game 5), so it’s possible he’ll look to get his teammates going in Game 6.
Overall, Brunson has cleared this line in three games in this series, and he’s averaging 13.2 potential assists per game.
For a player that handles the ball as much as Brunson, I’m surprised to see this prop set at plus money. Brunson averaged 7.3 assists per game in the regular season, and he is averaging 8.4 dimes per night in this series.
I like him at this price in Game 6.
Cade Cunningham OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Cunningham is worth a look in this market on Thursday:
Cade Cunningham has been a menace on the glass for the Pistons in this series, and the All-Star guard is playing a ton of minutes as well.
I expect that to continue in a must-win Game 6 for Detroit, so I’m taking the OVER on Cunningham’s rebounds prop.
Through the first four games of this series, Cunningham has four games with seven or more boards (his last four), including two games with double-digit rebounds. While the Knicks were one of the better rebounding teams in the NBA during the regular season, the Pistons are third in the league in rebounding percentage this postseason.
Cunningham has been a big part of that, pulling down over eight boards per game while averaging 13.6 rebound chances per game. I think he’s in a great spot to clear this line for the fifth game in a row.
