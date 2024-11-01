Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1
The New York Knicks are road favorites on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons, who are coming off their first win of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
New York is 2-2 to start this season after facing some tough opponents – Miami, Indiana, Boston and Cleveland – so this should be an easier game against the 1-4 Pistons.
Still, Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and has some solid young pieces around Cade Cunningham. With the Pistons also adding veterans like Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley, they should be better than they were last season.
So, how should we bet on this matchup?
I have two plays that I’m eyeing for Knicks-Pistons tonight.
Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -6.5 (-108)
- Pistons +6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -258
- Pistons: +210
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Knicks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Detroit
- Knicks record: 2-2
- Pistons record: 1-4
Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Cole Swider – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Alondes Williams – out
- Ausar Thompson – out
Knicks vs. Pistons Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Karl-Anthony Towns: KAT is coming off his best game as a Knick – scoring 44 points in a win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Knicks are hoping he will play tonight after being listed as questionable with a wrist injury. After taking eight shots in a loss to Cleveland, KAT was much more involved in the offense against Miami.
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham: Last season, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham gave the New York Knicks trouble, averaging 31.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game in two matchups against them. A bigger guard, Cunningham is a tough cover for nearly any defense, and he enters this matchup averaging 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3.
Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
In my column – Peter’s Points – where I share my favorite NBA bets of the day, I broke down two plays for this game.
One is for the Knicks in a moneyline parlay, and the other is a player prop for Cunningham.
Knicks Moneyline
Fresh off of a road win in Miami, the New York Knicks head to Detroit to take on the one-win Detroit Pistons in what should be their easiest matchup of the 2024-25 season to date.
New York opened up with a gauntlet against Boston, Indiana, Cleveland and Miami (four playoff teams from last season), and it ended up going 2-2.
While the Knicks’ loss at home to the Cavs was disappointing, it comes out of Miami in great shape after Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 44 points in their win. The Knicks are listing Towns as questionable for this game with a wrist injury, but assuming he plays, New York should be in a great spot to win.
Detroit has been frisky early on in the 2024-25 campaign, covering the spread in three of its five games, but I like the Knicks as a moneyline parlay piece in this one.
Last season, New York dominated against under .500 teams, going 29-4 straight up, and the Knicks have a lot more talent in their starting group than Detroit.
Coming into this game, the Pistons still rank 27th in the NBA in net rating despite covering the spread 60 percent of the time. I’ll gladly back New York at a shorter number than I expected on the road.
Cade Cunningham OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Through five games, Cunningham has finished with 41, 44, 37, 38 and 34 points, rebounds and assists. He hasn’t been fully dependent on scoring the ball, putting up at least 10 rebounds and assists in every single game.
The Knicks have gotten off to a bit of a slow start defensively – 29th in defensive rating – and they allowed a massive scoring game to Heat guard Tyler Herro on Wednesday.
This matchup has lined up well for Cunningham in the past, and it’s worth noting that the only game he didn’t clear this prop was in a win over Philly when he took just 15 shots. In every other game this season, Cunningham has attempted at least 18 shots, clearing 20 shot attempts three times.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline, Cade Cunningham OVER 36.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.