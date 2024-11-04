Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Nov. 4
The New York Knicks have won back-to-back games and sit at 3-2 on the season heading into a road matchup on Monday against the 3-3 Houston Rockets.
Houston is expected to compete for a playoff spot in the West this season, but the young Rockets have had some troubling performances to open the season, losing at home to the Charlotte Hornets and Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors in their first six games.
Can they shake those woes on Monday?
New York is coming off a blowout win over Detroit on Friday, but yet another member of the Knicks' rotation – guard Cam Payne – appears to be on the shelf. Payne is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury, joining Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson (both out) on the injury report.
Let’s take a look at how oddsmakers view this game, as well as some things to watch for when betting on Monday’s matchup.
Knicks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -3.5 (-105)
- Rockets +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -166
- Rockets: +140
Total
- 219 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 8:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Knicks record: 3-2
- Rockets record: 3-3
Knicks vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Cameron Payne – doubtful
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – questionable
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Dante N’Faly – out
- Nate Williams – out
Knicks vs. Rockets Key Players to Watch
New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson: After back-to-back down shooting games, Jalen Brunson turned in one of his best performances of the young season, scoring 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting (6-for-8 from 3) in the Knicks’ blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. This should be an interesting matchup for Brunson, as he’ll likely draw Fred VanVleet or Dillon Brooks as his matchup.
Houston Rockets
Tari Eason: A former first-round pick, Eason may have earned a bigger role in Ime Udoka’s rotation with his recent play. The forward had 27 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three blocks in a loss to Golden State on Saturday, and he’s shooting 43.8 percent from 3 on the season.
Knicks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Rockets are just 1-2 against the spread at home early on this season, and there are legitimate offensive concerns about this team – even though it is top 10 in the NBA in net rating.
Houston is just 28th in effective field goal percentage, with all five starters (Fred VanVlett, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr.) shooting lower than 41 percent from the field on the season.
FVV is shooting just 28.2 percent from the field, and it’s severely limited Houston’s ceiling as an offense.
This could be an issue against a Knicks starting lineup that has been one of the best in the NBA, especially when it comes to shooting the ball. New York ranks No. 2 in the league in effective field goal percentage and is top five in net rating despite a blowout loss to Boston in its season opener.
Last season, the Rockets beat the Knicks in Houston on a last-second foul call against Brunson, but the Knicks are an entirely different team from that matchup now in the 2024-25 season.
Given New York’s recent success – especially on the road (2-1 ATS) – I’ll back the Knicks to win outright as slight favorites on Monday.
Pick: Knicks Moneyline (-166)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.