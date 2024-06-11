Kristaps Porzingis Injury News Doesn't Impact Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds for Game 3
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis has suffered torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon and is considered day-to-day ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
Porzingis suffered the injury late in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and he was removed from the game and did not return in the fourth quarter.
This is certainly concerning for Boston since Porzinigs missed most of the playoffs with a calf injury before returning for Game 1 of the Finals. He's played great in the series, scoring 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in Game 1 and 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting in Game 2.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla called Porzingis' ailment a "serious injury" which could put his status in jeopardy for Game 3.
Boston opened up as an underdog in Game 3 against Dallas -- the second time the C's have been an underdog in the last five months and the first time they've been an underdog in the playoffs.
In fact, Boston hasn't played a game where it was less than a 6.5-point favorite this postseason.
As of now, the odds remain the same (Boston +2). Porzingis has said that the only way he doesn't suit up for Game 3 is if the medical staff won't allow him to go.
Here's a look at the latest odds from DraftKings.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total for Game 3
Spread
- Celtics +2 (-110)
- Mavericks -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +110
- Mavericks: -130
Total
- 213 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
While the odds haven't moved at DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook has bumped Boston from +2 to +2.5 in Game 3. It's a small movement, which could mean that oddsmakers believe there is a shot the big man suits up in Game 3, especially given his comments on the injury.
It's also possible that the opening odds -- Boston being set as an underdog -- already had baked in the possibility that Porzingis could miss this game since he left early in Game 2.
Boston has yet to release an official injury report for Game 3 as of this story.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
