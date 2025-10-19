Is Kyler Murray Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, but he is not expected to start due to a foot injury.
According to NFL insider Iain Rapoport, the Cardinals are planning to start veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett for the second week in a row. Brissett led the team in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
Murray's foot injury is clearly something that the team is being cautious about, as he's about to miss his second game in a row even though the team has lost four straight and is just 2-4 this season. The former No. 1 overall pick's absence has also shifted the betting odds for Sunday's game.
The Cardinals had been 6.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings during the week with Murray practicing in a limited fashion, but it has now shifted to Cardinals +7 ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Oddsmakers are clearly lower on the Cardinals with Brissett getting the start. He played decently against the Colts, throwing for 320 yards, two scores and one pick while completing 61.4 percent of his passes. Based on how Murray has played this season, Brissett wasn't a major downgrade in that game.
Murray hasn't played great in his five starts, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for just 962 yards, six scores and three picks. Hopefully, he'll be able to return sooner rather than later for an Arizona team that has its season hanging in the balance.
