Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 19
The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are neck in neck in the Western Conference standings heading into Sunday’s matchup for the battle of L.A.
The Clippers, who have been elite at home this season (14-6), are favored by four points, but there are a ton of injuries to watch in this matchup.
While Kawhi Leonard is off the injury report for the Clips, James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn, and Ivica Zubac are all on it. On top of that, Anthony Davis is questionable for the Lakers on Sunday night.
The Clippers have thrived when favored at home, going an NBA-best 9-2 against the spread, but this game could flip if some of their starters end up getting ruled out. The Lakers have not been great on the road (8-11 straight up), but they enter this game on a two-game winning streak after beating Miami and Brooklyn.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday night.
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +4 (-110)
- Clippers -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +150
- Clippers: -180
Total
- 215 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lakers vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 22-17
- Clippers record: 23-17
Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – questionable
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
- LeBron James – probable
- Christian Wood – out
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Kris Dunn – questionable
- James Harden – questionable
- Ivica Zubac – questionable
- Norman Powell – questionable
- PJ Tucker – out
Lakers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Assists and Rebounds (-125)
Reaves’ assist numbers have been up since the Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell, but he’s also had some clunkers in that department. Overall, Reaves has 11 or more rebounds and assists in nine of his 15 games since returning to the lineup in mid-December from an injury.
Over that 15-game stretch, the Lakers guard is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game (nearly 13 rebounds and assists). He’s worth a shot in this prop given how often he’s handling the ball for this offense.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
Even if the Clippers are down several players tonight, I’m not sold on Ty Lue playing Leonard extended minutes.
In four games this season, Kawhi has played less than 21 minutes three times and no more than 23:49 in a single game. That’s led to him taking 11, 11, nine, and 11 shots in four games, clearing 16.5 points one time – when he shot 8-for-11 on Jan. 15 against Brooklyn.
I’m not sold on Kawhi going nearly perfect from the field tonight, and given his limited minutes, this prop seems to be a little high – even if players like Harden and Powell are out.
Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
This matchup could be one to get locked in early – if you’re willing to run some major risk when it comes to the injury reports. If not, I’d wait until much later in the day when there is clarity around starters for both teams.
However, right now, I’d lean with the Lakers for a few reasons.
The Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as questionable for the battle of Los Angeles while the Clippers have listed James Harden, Ivican Zubac, and Norman Powell as questionable on the front end of a back-to-back.
If the Clippers opt to sit those three starters, it puts the Lakers and LeBron James in a great spot to cover – they are 6-6 against the spread this season as road underdogs.
The Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA as home favorites, but I’d have a hard time trusting them without three of their leading scorers, especially since Kawhi Leonard is still working his way back from a knee injury.
If Davis ends up playing and the Clippers’ starters sit, the Lakers are a terrific bet to bet holding at +4. It’s something to consider on Sunday.
Pick: Lakers +4 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.