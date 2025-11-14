Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Los Angeles Lakers have been impressive without LeBron James in 2025-26 and can improve to 2-0 in NBA Cup play with a win on Friday as they look to defend their title from last year. The Lakers will enter their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans as 9.5-point favorites.
Luka Doncic is on a tear in his first full season with Los Angeles and is averaging a career-high 34.9 points per game. Austin Reaves has also taken another step forward as a borderline 30-point scorer. New Orleans is in for a test as it struggles to establish itself this season and has just two wins on the year.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers: -9.5 (-115)
- Pelicans: +9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -470
- Pelicans: +360
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Spectrum SportsNet
- Lakers record: 8-4
- Pelicans record: 2-9
Lakers vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Adou Thiero - questionable
- LeBron James- out
- Gabe Vincent - out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Zion Williamson - out
- Jordan Poole - out
- Dejounte Murray - out
- Hunter Dickinson - out
- Trey Alexander - out
Lakers vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 24.5 points (-102)
Reaves is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game so far this season. The Lakers guard has fallen short of 25 points in his last two games after missing three contests with a groin injury, but is back in the mix in time to face one of the NBA’s worst defenses. Reaves will likely draw a matchup against rookie point guard Jeremiah Fears and can use his experience to have a strong scoring performance.
Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Doncic and Reaves have missed three games apiece, and the Lakers are still an impressive 8-4 against the spread. They’ve covered in every game they’ve won this season.
The shorthanded Pelicans won’t have two of their top three scorers available and don’t have the personnel to slow down one of the league’s best shot creators.
The Lakers are a perfect 5-0 against the spread on the road and have a good chance to improve to 6-0 on Friday.
Pick: Lakers -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
