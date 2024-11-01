Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Nov. 1 (Bet on L.A.)
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a solid start in the 2024-25 season, winning three of their first five games, but they were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers their last time out.
Friday could be a bounce-back day for the Lakers, as they’re nine-point road favorites against the Toronto Raptors, who are down several key players – Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and Immanuel Quickley are all out or doubtful – in this matchup.
Toronto is just 1-4 this season, and it's suffered a few bad losses in the process.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -9 (-115)
- Raptors +9 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -410
- Raptors: +320
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV):
- Lakers record: 3-2
- Raptors record: 1-4
Lakers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – probable
- D’Angelo Russell – probable
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Quincy Olivari – out
- Armel Traore – out
- Christian Koloko – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- Immanuel Quickley – doubtful
- Bruce Brown – out
- D.J. Carton – available
- Ja’Kobe Walter – questionable
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
Lakers vs. Raptors Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis: Through five games, Davis is averaging 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. He could dominate against a shorthanded Toronto team tonight.
Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett: With Barnes and Quickley not expected to play, a big scoring load is going to fall on RJ Barrett (25.5 points per game) in this one. Since coming to Toronto in a trade last season, Barrett is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3.
Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are 11th in the league in net rating, covering the spread in four of their five games.
Anthony Davis has been on a tear to open the season, and while Jakob Poeltl isn’t the easiest matchup for the All-Star big man, Toronto has really struggled defending the paint – ranking 24th in the NBA in points in the paint allowed.
The Raptors are also 4-1 against the spread this season, but as the injuries mount for them, it’s making it harder and harder to decide where their offense will come from on a nightly basis.
With the Lakers looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss, I’m willing to lay the points on Friday.
Pick: Lakers -9 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.