Lakers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Back L.A.?)
For the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns, this time in Phoenix.
Los Angeles won the first meeting at home and is off toa 3-0 start, but this game in Phoenix starts a five-game road trip that should really test where the Lakers’ stand this season.
Meanwhile, the Suns knocked off the defending Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night to move to 2-1 on the season.
With LeBron James and Kevin Durant facing off, who should we bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Monday’s matchup.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +3.5 (-112)
- Suns -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +130
- Suns: -155
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 3-0
- Suns record: 2-1
Lakers vs. Suns Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Christian Koloko – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
- Quincy Olivari – out
- Armel Traore – out
- Christian Wood – out
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Josh Okogie – out
- TyTy Washington – out
Lakers vs. Suns Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James: LeBron took over the fourth quarter in the Lakers’ win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, finishing with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 4-of-9 from 3. Want a crazy stat? Every time James’ team has started 2-0, they’ve made the NBA Finals that season…
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant: KD dropped 32 points on Saturday night in a win over the Dallas Mavericks, and he’s looking for revenge against the Lakers on Monday. In the loss to L.A. last week, Durant had 30 points, four boards and six dimes while shooting an impressive 11-for-17 from the field.
Lakers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have gotten off to a fast start this season, knocking off the Suns at home earlier in the campaign, and there’s a chance Bradley Beal (questionable) misses this matchup.
These squads are sixth and ninth in the NBA in net rating so far in the 2024-25 campaign, and every Lakers game has been decided by single digits.
So, even if Los Angeles doesn’t win this matchup, I expect it to be close.
The Suns bounced back from the Lakers loss with a win over Dallas – without Beal – on Saturday, and both of these teams should be fresh on Monday after getting Sunday off.
The Suns needed overtime to beat the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season, and they’ve played close games into the fourth quarter through the opening week. I’ll take the points with J.J. Redick’s squad looking like one of the NBA’s best through the first week of the season.
Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-112)
