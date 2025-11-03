Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are 5-2 this season after winning against the Miami Heat on Sunday night.
Now, they have a tough back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers – in Portland – who beat them in their first meeting this season. That game also happened to be the second night of a back-to-back, although both Doncic and LeBron James didn’t play in that game.
James is likely out on Monday, and there’s a chance that Doncic (and others) could sit on the second night of a back-to-back. As a result, the Lakers are underdogs on the road in this matchup.
Portland has won three games in a row, including a close win over the Denver Nuggets in NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night. Can this young team compete for a play-in spot – or better – in the 2025-26 season?
It’s certainly possible, and another win over the Lakers would help the Blazers in a tough Western Conference.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Monday.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers +3.5 (-115)
- Trail Blazers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +130
- Trail Blazers: -155
Total
- 236.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Lakers record: 5-2
- Trail Blazers record: 4-2
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scott Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – probable
- Blake Wesley – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jrue Holiday OVER 6.5 Assists (-133)
This season, Jrue Holiday is showing he has a lot left in the tank, averaging 18.2 points and 8.7 assists per game for a Portland team that is down two point guards in Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard.
Holiday is averaging 14.3 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up seven or more dimes in five of his six games. He did pick up just six assists in the win over the Lakers earlier this season, but L.A. is just 22nd in the league in opponent assists per game.
I’m buying Holiday with this prop line set well below his season average on Monday.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
The Blazers have won three games in a row, but I’m going to take the points with the Lakers, who are 5-2 and only have losses to Golden State and this Portland team (when L.A. was extremely shorthanded).
If Doncic and Reaves both play on Monday night, this line may move in favor of the Lakers, so I don’t mind getting on it early. Plus, Portland hasn't exactly been blowing out teams, winning by two points on the road against Utah and by two points again in an NBA Cup game with Denver.
The Lakers are eighth in the NBA in offensive rating, and they are one of the toughest teams to guard with Doncic and Reaves both scoring at will in isolation situations.
I think this line is putting too much stock into Portland’s win over a makeshift Lakers team – that was also on a back-to-back in that game – just a week ago.
Pick: Lakers +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
