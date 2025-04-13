Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The Los Angeles Lakers have locked up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, and they’re sitting several players in Sunday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Blazers have played well this season, outperforming expectations, and that led to coach Chauncey Billups receiving a contract extension earlier in the day on Sunday.
Oddsmakers have favored the Blazers in this matchup, even though they don’t have anything to play for, but it may make sense with the Lakers sitting so many key players.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +6.5 (-115)
- Trail Blazers -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +205
- Trail Blazers: -250
Total
- 218 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, BlazerVision
- Lakers record: 50-31
- Blazers record: 35-46
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – out
- LeBron James – out
- Dorian Finney-Smith – out
- Jordan Goodwin – probable
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
- Maxi Kleber – out
- Austin Reaves – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – questionable
- Gabe Vincent – questionable
Blazers Injury Report
- Deni Avdija – doubtful
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Bryce McGowens – out
- Shaedon Sharpe – questionable
- Anfernee Simons – out
- Robert Williams III – out
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
With so many players up in the air, there aren’t many prop bets available for this game. Here’s one player to watch on Sunday.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara
This season, Camara is averaging 11.3 points per game, but he should see an extremely expanded offensive role against the Lakers with Simons, Avdija, Grant, Ayton and others unlikely to suit up in this matchup.
Camara is averaging 14.8 points per game over his last 13 games while shooting 39.1 percent from 3.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Portland has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season, 45-35-1, and it’s hard to trust the Lakers on Sunday with almost all of their key rotation players on the injury report.
This game doesn’t matter to the Lakers, but Portland has played hard all season under Billups and could still have Shaedon Sharpe active on Sunday.
Handicapping these games with very little stakes is tough, but I lean with Portland to cover at home.
Pick: Blazers -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
