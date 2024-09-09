Lamar Jackson Disrespected in NFL MVP Odds After Massive Week 1 Stat Line
The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of thee 2024 season, but Isaiah Likely's foot just landed out of bounds on a potential game-tying touchdown catch, giving the Chiefs the win.
While the loss stings for the Ravens, they were able to take solace in the fact that Lamar Jackson was elite once again, rushing for over 100 yards and throwing for nearly 300 on Thursday night.
Yet, oddsmakers aren't giving Jackson much love in the MVP market, placing him in a tie with Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. After watching how all three of those quarterbacks played in Week 1, Jackson seems to be a little underpriced at his current number.
Latest Odds to Win NFL MVP
- Patrick Mahomes: +450
- Josh Allen: +500
- CJ Stroud: +900
- Jalen Hurts: +1200
- Joe Burrow: +1600
- Tua Tagovailoa: +1600
- Lamar Jackson: +1600
Lamar Jackson Undervalued in NFL MVP Odds
Jackson didn't win in Week 1 against the Chiefs, but he turned in an impressive showing through the air and on the ground.
While oddsmakers have him tied with Burrow (who also lost in Week 1) and Tua Tagovailoa (who won on a last-second field goal in Week 1), Jackson outplayed both quarterbacks -- in my opinion -- in the NFL's opening week.
Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Passer Rating
Lamar Jackson
26/41
273
1
122
0
90.8
Joe Burrow
21/29
164
0
15
0
86.0
Tua Tagovailoa
23/37
338
1
11
0
101.0
Sure, Tagovailoa threw for more yards, but he and the Dolphins struggled for most of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars before winning on the final possession. I was more impressed with Miami's defense (0 points allowed in the second half) than Tagovailoa in Week 1.
As for Burrow, he couldn't get anything going against the New England Patriots, losing outright as an eight-point favorite. At least Jackson lost as an underdog on the road to the defending champions.
Tee Higgins did miss Week 1 for the Bengals, but in no way should Burrow and Jackson be on an even level after Week 1 -- even if you believe in both players going forward.
Jackson showed why he's the best dual-threat quarterback -- and the reigning league MVP -- on Thursday night against the defending champions. He's going to need to win games to be in consideration for this award, but the Ravens had the best record in the NFL last season because of Jackson.
With only one other AFC North team winning in Week 1, Lamar should be in place to lead his team to another division title still in 2024.
