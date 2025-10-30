Is Lamar Jackson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Dolphins)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to return to action after missing three games when the Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
Jackson has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and he was questionable for Week 8 before eventually getting ruled out against the Chicago Bears. Baltimore won that game with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, moving the team to 2-5 in the 2025 season.
Now, Jackson is looking to get the Ravens back in the playoff mix, and they're favored on the road by 7.5 points against a two-win Miami team.
Jackson is not listed on the final injury report for the Ravens, a sign that he should be a full go on Thursday night. Oddsmakers have even pushed this line from Ravens -7 to Ravens -7.5 as the week has gone on with Jackson expected to return.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the two-time MVP in the prop market in primetime tonight.
Best Lamar Jackson Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+165)
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns (four) to quarterbacks this season than the Dolphins.
That sets up well for Jackson, who has carried the ball 21 times for 166 yards and a score in his four games. Jackson should be able to take advantage of this Miami defense that has allowed 10 rushing scores in 2025 (tied for the second-most in the NFL) while also giving up 180 rushing yards on just 38 attempts to quarterbacks.
If Jackson is truly healthy, the Ravens should look to get him involved in the read option game with Derrick Henry. He’s set at a pretty favorable price to score against one of the league’s worst defenses.
