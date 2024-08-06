Lamar Jackson MVP Odds: Can Ravens Quarterback Win Back-to-Back MVP's?
Lamar Jackson picked up his second MVP in 2024, posting a career season en route to the best team in the NFL Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson had the perfect storm of compelling play and team success to vault to the top of the MVP ballots last season. While he won’t enter 2024 as the favorite, he has proven he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is viewed as a contender heading into the new year.
Here’s the odds for Jackson to win MVP.
Lamar Jackson MVP Odds
- Lamar Jackson to win NFL MVP +1500
Jackson has two MVP’s to his name and is seen as a contender for the award again. He has an implied probability of 6.25%, which is the sixth best odds for the award. If you bet Jackson to win his third MVP, you’d return $1,500 for every $100 you bet.
Jackson Viewed as Contender for MVP, but Competition is Fierce
Jackson was further down the board at the start of last season before he helped pace the Ravens to the best record in the NFL in the regular season and an AFC Championship Game appearance.
For Jackson to win a third MVP, he’ll likely be compared to last season’s award. There hasn’t been a back-to-back MVP since Aaron Rodgers did it in 2020 and 2021, and before that there hasn’t been one since 2008 and 2009 when Payton Manning took home back-to-back honors.
Jackson is fresh off a monster season in which the Ravens won 13 games. If Baltimore takes any sort of step back, it’ll likely cost him in the eyes of voters. He had 3,678 passing yards with another 821 on the ground, totaling 29 touchdowns.
It’s worth noting that while Rodgers and Manning put up similar numbers in MVP seasons, the team either had the same record (Rodgers) or a better record (Manning) in the second season. The ceiling is very high for Jackson to claim another MVP, but given that he’s done it now twice, he is viewed as a worthy contender.
