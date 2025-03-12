Lamar vs. McNeese Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Southland Tournament Final
In a battle of the top two seeds in the Southland Tournament, Lamar and McNeese meet for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
McNeese has been the class of the Southland under head coach Will Wade since the former LSU coach joined the program, and will look to go to a second straight NCAA Tournament with a win against Lamar.
With a big point spread, what’s the best way to bet on this one? Here’s our betting preview.
Lamar vs. Mcneese Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lamar: +12.5 (-102)
- McNeese: -12.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Lamar: +680
- McNeese: -1100
Total: 132.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Lamar vs. Mcneese How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Legacy Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Lamar Record: 20-12
- McNeese Record: 26-6
Lamar vs. Mcneese Key Players to Watch
Lamar
Ja’Sean Jackson: The Lamar guard is a dangerous 3-point shooter, hitting 37% of his 3s in Southland play while also facilitating the Lamar offense with a top five assist rate. In a game that will come down to the Cardinals ability to hit three-point shots, Jackson is going to be integral to the team’s chances of an upset.
McNeese
Javohn Garcia: The guard has been streaky all season, but was at his best in the semifinal against Northwestern State, scoring 24 points in the victory. The senior isn’t shooting as well as last season when he was hitting 44% of his shots from the perimeter, he’s down to 33% this season, but has the ceiling necessary to carry the load for the Cowboys offense.
Lamar vs. Mcneese Prediction and Pick
McNeese’s is far and away the best team in the Southland, evident with the massive point spread in the title game, but my preference is to bet the over.
Lamar’s offense is centered around its 3-point shooting, second in Southland play from beyond the arc at over 37%, behind only McNeese this season. The team also has sound ball handling around Jackson to protect the rock against an aggressive McNeese defense that is allowing the 11th highest 3-point rate in the country.
Meanwhile, the McNeese offense has been able to handle Lamar’s defense through the first two matchups, shooting over 51% on two-point shots and limiting its turnovers in both matchups.
Neither team plays particularly fast, but I’m going to count on efficiency from both offenses to send us over the total, possibly with help at the free throw line late in this one.
PICK: OVER 132.5 (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
