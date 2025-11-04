Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Pelicans)
Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball missed the team's win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night due to an ankle injury, and he's officially listed as questionable on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
With Ball on the injury report and Brandon Miller ruled out for this matchup, the Hornets are actually road underdogs against the winless Pelicans in New Orleans.
Ball has played well to start the 2025-26 season, averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range. Charlotte is off to a 3-4 start, and it looks like the team could be in the play-in tournament mix in a weakened Eastern Conference this season.
Injuries have been an issue for Ball in his NBA career, as he's played just 105 games over the last three seasons and only has one season wher he's played more than 51 games. So, the Hornets may be cautious with his ankle issue to avoid it becoming something more.
If Ball does play, he may be worth a look in the prop market against a New Orleans team that is one of the worst in the NBA.
Best LaMelo Ball Prop Bet vs. Pelicans
LaMelo Ball OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-129)
This season, Ball is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game across six games.
Ball is listed as questionable on Tuesday night, but he could be worth a look in the prop market if he plays. The Hornets guard has six or more rebounds in five of his six games this season, grabbing at least seven in every game since he had just two in Charlotte’s opener.
The former first-round pick is also averaging 10.7 rebound chances per game and is now taking on a New Orleans team that is 29th in the league in rebounding percentage and 26th in opponent rebounds per game. I’m buying Ball to have a big game on the glass – if he’s able to go – on Tuesday.
